EXO’s Suho Shines In New Photo From Military Training Center

EXO’s Suho appears to be adjusting nicely to his new life as a soldier!

On Might 14, Suho quietly enlisted on the Nonsan Military Training Center in South Chungcheong Province.

On Might 19, Nonsan Military Training Center launched images of the lately recruited troopers on its web site. A photograph of Suho, who was assigned to the second platoon of the sixth firm of the 23rd regiment, was additionally launched.

In the launched picture, Suho smiles warmly as he poses in a coaching uniform subsequent to his fellow troopers.

Suho is the third member of EXO to enter the army after Xiumin and D.O. After 4 weeks of primary coaching, he might be assigned to work as a public service employee.

In case you miss Suho, try his MV for “Let’s Love” from his first solo mini album “Self-Portrait” right here!

