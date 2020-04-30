EXO’s Suho To Reportedly Appear On Season 3 Of “Busted!” To Show Support For Sehun

We could also be seeing EXO’s Suho within the upcoming season of “Busted!”

On April 30, Star Information reported that Suho not too long ago participated in two rounds of filming for the third season of Netflix’s “Busted!” collection.

Based on the report, Suho agreed to seem on the collection to indicate his help for fellow EXO member Sehun, who has been on the solid from the start.

“Busted!” follows a bunch of celebrities who turn out to be detectives and attempt to resolve crimes. Season one premiered in 2018 and season two was launched in 2019, and the present is ready to return with a 3rd season this yr.

Would you be excited to see Suho in “Busted!”?

Supply (1)