EXO’s Xiumin, Jo Kwon, And Go Eun Sung To Join Kim Min Seok For Variety Show Appearance

Kim Min Seok might be visited by his movie star buddies from the navy in an upcoming episode of JTBC’s “Hurrah for Independence” (literal title)!

The statement actuality present follows celebrities who’ve by no means lived alone of their entire lives as they learn to strike out on their very own and reside independently for the primary time. The forged lineup consists of Kim Min Seok, Music Eun Yi, AKMU, and Jaejae.

On March 18, a supply from “Hurrah for Independence” said to Newsen, “Go Eun Sung, Jo Kwon, and Xiumin lately wrapped up filming.” They defined, “They obtained collectively for a housewarming get together for actor Kim Min Seok, who seems on the present.”

The celebrities obtained to know one another after they had been all forged members of the navy musical “Return: The Promise of the Day” (literal title).

Their episode of “Hurrah for Independence” is slated to air on April 17.

