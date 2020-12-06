General News

EXO’s Xiumin Officially Discharged From The Military

December 6, 2020
EXO’s Xiumin has been discharged from the navy!

On December 6, Xiumin posted the next photographs and a handwritten message on Lysn.

In his message, Xiumin wrote, “Everybody, I’ve been discharged. Have you ever all been wholesome and effectively? Thanks a lot for ready for me. We’ve gone via a tough time. Onerous instances are over! Pleased instances start~”

After enlisting in Might 2019, Xiumin took his remaining go away this November and was discharged immediately from dwelling immediately with out returning to the military base on account of COVID-19 prevention measures.

Xiumin is EXO’s oldest member and now the primary member to finish his necessary navy service. D.O. enlisted final July and would be the subsequent member to be discharged in January 2021. Suho joined the military this Might and Chen this October.

Welcome again, Xiumin!

