EXO’s Xiumin Talks About Pride For Group And What Fans Mean To Him

EXO’s Xiumin not too long ago sat down for an interview and pictorial with Attract!

The idol was chosen to grace the journal’s January cowl, and he posed for photos beneath the idea of a “glamorous return.” Even if he participated within the photograph shoot the day after he was discharged from the navy, he managed to indicate his professionalism and charisma utilizing varied props, akin to hats and and flowers, to emphasise his fashionable facet.

Within the interview following the photograph shoot, Xiumin mentioned, “Now that I began working, I lastly really feel like I’ve discharged from the navy. I couldn’t sleep as a result of I used to be so enthusiastic about this photograph shoot.”

When requested what his followers meant to him throughout his navy service, he answered, “It was very reassuring to know that somebody is ready for me. On the identical time, I felt this sense of accountability that I ought to pay my followers again. I’ll work arduous any more.”

Then he shared his affection for EXO, saying, “EXO is a staff that is made by, not solely the members, but in addition the managers, workers, and followers. On this regard, I’m happy with my staff. So long as I’m with my folks, I believe I’ll be capable of do something.”

Xiumin’s full pictorial and interview will likely be out there by way of the January difficulty of Attract.

