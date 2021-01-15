EXO’s Xiumin To Appear On MBC Variety Show “The place Is My House”

EXO’s Xiumin is making an look on a spread present!

On January 14, a supply from MBC confirmed to Newsen, “Xiumin can be showing on ‘The place Is My House.’” The precise date of his look has not been introduced.

Xiumin was discharged from necessary navy service on December 6. On December 18, he appeared on tvN’s short-form selection sequence “Issues that Make Me Groove” with Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun and fellow EXO member Baekhyun.

“The place Is My House” is a TV present by which two groups of celebrities compete to assist their shoppers discover new homes, visiting actual property brokers and discovering homes that match their shoppers’ wants. It airs each Sunday at 10:45 p.m. KST.

