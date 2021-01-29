EXO’s Xiumin To Sing For “Mr. Queen” OST In 1st Release Since Military Discharge

EXO’s Xiumin is gearing as much as launch his first new tune since his navy discharge!

On January 29, Massive Ocean ENM formally introduced that Xiumin could be lending his voice to the soundtrack of tvN’s hit drama “Mr. Queen.”

The corporate acknowledged, “The seventh monitor of the ‘Mr. Queen’ OST, which Xiumin took half in singing, will likely be launched on January 31.”

Notably, the upcoming tune will mark Xiumin’s first new music since his return from the navy in December.

“Mr. Queen” is a historic fantasy-comedy drama a couple of man from trendy occasions whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Solar stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen who has the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her, whereas Kim Jung Hyun performs her husband King Cheoljong. The favored drama has seen its viewership rise persistently for many of its run, reaching its highest rankings thus far with its newest episode.

