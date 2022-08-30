Expand your storage with this 8 TB external hard drive on sale for less than 150 euros thanks to MediaMarkt’s VAT Free Day

One of the great advantages that desktop PC users have is the ability to change their different peripherals with ease, expanding its capacity or quality in a simple way by acquiring and replacing its components. Storage capacity is a fundamental characteristic when composing our gaming setup, since new releases occupy more and more GB on our computers.

WD 8TB My Book External Desktop Hard Drive, with USB 3.0 and software for device management, backup and password protection, works with PC and Mac

We have a wide variety of alternatives on the market to be able to expand the storage capacity of our setup. Like external hard drives, like this one from Western Digital that is reduced in MediaMarkt thanks to its Day without VAT: of the 175 euros that it cost previously, today it can be ours for 144.62 euros.

For less than 150 euros we can take home the Western Digital My Book, a 3.5-inch hard drive that stands out for its portability and for being external, so we can easily transport it to always carry our favorite video games or everything type of applications. Thanks to its size it will be easy to transport anywhere.





It has a large storage capacity of 8 TB, an amount more than enough with which we can store a large number of games, applications, extensions and all kinds of data that we want to take with us. With this external hard drive we will not worry about updating our setup, since for less than 150 euros we will have a device capable of storing a large capacity of video games. Plus, it’s MAC compatible, features an impact-resistant design, and features password protection so you can keep your data safe.

