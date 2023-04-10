Expats Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Theresa Park, Alice Bell, Melanie Marnich, as well as Lulu Wang are producing an upcoming American drama series for Amazon Video. The series is called “The Good Place.”

The series is centered on “The Expatriates,” a book by Janice Y.K. Lee that came out in 2016.

Blossom Films and The per Capita Productions are indeed the companies in charge of making the show.

We’re talking about Tee’s new TV show, “Expats, which he has been filming between new scenes for the sixth season of Chicago Med, which is now airing. Nicole Kidman’s comeback in this decade is the one thing I will fight for to the death.

The world fell in love with Aussie celebrity again when she got the part she wanted in the hit HBO show Big Little Lies, yet there’s no doubt that the past twelve months have made her a Hollywood icon once again.

From her gripping role opposite Hugh Grant inside The Undoing through her most recent position in the cult smash hit Nine Perfect Strangers, Kidman is thriving, not just surviving.

So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that she’s working on another project and will be in the Amazon Prime series Expats.

The upcoming theatre series is centered on Janice Y.K. Lee’s 2016 novel The Expatriates, which is about three different women living in Hong Kong at the exact same time. These women come from different places and have different backgrounds.

As each woman deals with her own heartbreak, struggles, and problems, they are managed to bring closer in a way that will change the way they live forever.

Expats Season 1 Release Date

Amazon hasn’t said for sure yet when the next season of Expats will be available. Based on how the season was made, we might guess that the sequence will start in 2023. But we think that the show will come out in late 2022.

Regarding the episodes, not much is known about them yet. But there are rumours that there will be 6 episodes of the show.

In a few months, when the release date is set, the trailer for the upcoming show will come out. The showrunners haven’t said anything else about it yet.

Expats Season 1 Cast

Jennifer Beveridge as Tilda

Kavi Raz as Daleep

Blessing Mokgohloa as Pastor Alan

Valerie Yu as Morgan

Steven Chan as Detective Chang

Sabi Edwards as Expat

David Sweat as a Church Choir Member (singer)

Elizabeth as Shellac

Jackie Dallas as Penny

Felix Rossi as a Nurse

Jodi Bianca Wise as Catherine and many others.

Expats Season 1 Trailer

Expats Season 1 Plot

The show’s creators haven’t put out an official synopsis. But their story is inspired by how Hong Kong is, and it shows how people from all over the world are forced to live together in spite of a terrible event.

Expats tells the story of an expat population where friendships are strong and success is celebrated, but where personal lives, deaths, as well as marriages have been played out in public to full glee and everyone stands strong together. We can say that show shows how the expatriate community as a whole lives and works.

The series has been based on a book by Janice Y.K. Lee called The Expatriates, which gives the show its ideas.

But the design department will ensure that they look at many different parts of life while staying true to the source.

This is the way Amazon describes this same book Expats is based on, which is kind of like an official summary;

“Mercy, a young Korean American who just graduated from Columbia, is lost after a terrible event in her life.

Hilary, a rich housewife, can’t get over how hard it was for her to have a child, which she thinks would have saved her first marriage.

Also, Margaret, who was once happily married and a mother of three, isn’t sure who she is as a mother after a terrible loss.

As each woman tries to deal with her own problems, their lives cross paths in ways that can’t be fixed.

Even though Amazon hasn’t released the official plot summary for Expats yet, the series is said to take place in Hong Kong and tell the story of a group of people from all over the world whose lives are changed forever by a sudden death in the family.

The Expatriates is full of atmosphere, has a lot of feeling, and is very interesting. It shows that Lee is a good author and one of the best people who can see into the minds of women.