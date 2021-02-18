Expectation among Chinese scientists for the discovery of a strange rock on the dark side of the Moon

China’s national flag is seen unfurling from the Chang’e-5 spacecraft on the moon, in this panoramic brochure image provided by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on December 4, 2020. CNSA / Brochure a via REUTERS. A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO FILES.



The Chinese rover Yutu-2, which explores the surface of the Moon, found a strange rock that has excited the scientists working on the project, who described the find as a “milestone.”

As published by the Our Space portal, the Chinese-language science outreach channel affiliated with the China National Space Administration (CNSA), The team analyzed the rock in question with Yutu-2’s Visible and Near-Infrared Imaging Spectrometer (VNIS), which detects light that is scattered or reflected off materials and uses that information to reveal its composition..

This photo taken by the Chinese lunar rover Yutu 2 shows the elongated rock “landmark” on the lunar surface. (Image: © CNSA)

Scientists have used the VNIS to investigate several other rocks and regolith samples during the Yutu-2 mission, which travels through the Von Kármán crater. Earlier samples include unusual chunks of molten glass and potentially lunar mantle material.

The finding has generated interest among the specialized community. “It appears to be shaped like a fragment and sticks out of the ground. That is definitely unusual ”, Dan Moriarty, a NASA postdoctoral fellow at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, told Space.com.

“Repeated impacts, thermal cycling stresses and other forms of weathering on the lunar surface would tend to break rocks into more or less ‘spherical’ shapes, given enough time,” Moriarty said. “Think about how rocky beaches wear down the stones into smooth, round shapes over time due to the repeated pounding of the waves,” he added to illustrate why the find is unusual.

Moriarty said both the fragment shape and the pronounced “ridge” running near the edge of the rock seem to indicate that it is geologically young and has been there for a relatively short time.

A navigational camera image of the elongated rock “landmark” detected on the far side of the moon by China’s Yutu 2 rover. (Image credit: CNSA)

“I would definitely speculate that its origin was an ejection resulting from an impact in some nearby crater. It is possible that a rock with this shape has been generated by a process known as spallation, where intact rock fragments are ejected from the nearby surface without experiencing the same degree of shock pressures that the immediate target suffers “, said Moriarty, adding that his initial assessment is just a guess.

The VNIS data will provide a much greater amount of information. Clive Neal, a leading lunar expert at the University of Notre Dame, agrees that according to the images, the samples are impact ejections rather than exposed bedrock. “The question I have is, are they of local origin? Hopefully the spectral data allow an evaluation of the origin as local or exotic, that is, from outside this area ”, He said.

Yutu-2 and the Chang’e 4 lander have already largely exceeded their design lifespan – 90 Earth days and one year, respectively. The rover has covered a total of 628 meters (2,060 feet) since its deployment from the lander on January 3, 2019.

(Image credit: CNSA)

In November last year, China launched its Chang’e 5 lunar sample return mission. The mission collected 3.81 pounds. (1.73 kilograms) of samples that were sent to Earth just over three weeks later. The CNSA last month published procedures for requesting samples for scientific analysis.

