Expectation for Messi: the anxiety that reigns in France to see his best version

The French press analyzed Lionel Messi’s performances at Paris Saint Germain (Photo: REUTERS)

Since he made his landing in Paris, everyone expects to see the best version of Lionel Messi and the spotlight has been on the short-term results of a PSG that has a wardrobe full of figures. And despite the fact that the Argentine star had few games so far, in France They clarify that he is still far from those stellar performances with which he has dazzled everyone throughout his career.

This Friday, at the time of the duel between Paris Saint Germain and Lille corresponding to the Date 12 from League 1, the newspaper The team has published on its cover an image of Messi with a question that points directly to your level. “Finally a good start?“Asks the sports newspaper.

The French press has brought demands for Leo messi, despite the fact that the general performance of the team so far was irregular and the Argentine already had some sparks of his excellence in the seven games that he said present. The aforementioned newspaper points out that “He has not yet reached the performance he had at Barça, there is still no concern but impatience is beginning to spread”. The illusion to see the best Messi grows.

The L’Equipe cap that points against Lionel Messi returns.

Since arriving at Princes Park, the expectation is very high. Lionel Messi abruptly came out of a Barcelona who failed to retain him and decided to sign for him PSG, where they immediately began to speculate on the potential of their society to attack with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. Although after several matches, in France he maintains that they have not shown much.

“After four Ligue 1 games without a goal or assist, the feeling of having been cheated on the merchandise begins to charge something. Should we worry about the Argentine? It remains the same? Is PSG made for him? With Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, isn’t there a lower star in the skies of the capital? The team. Mauricio Pochettino gave in the last hours an answer that serves to understand the impatience that reigns in Paris: “We are first in the Champions League, first in the championship, but that is not enough. We have to keep improving, playing better, giving a better show. In short, that is PSG, not only winning games, but giving a show according to what the club invests and demands ”.

Anyway, they also comment that in the last three seasons that the Rosario star of 34 years has gone from low to high and that this delay in finding its maximum peak of performance has not prevented it from finishing later as top scorer in La Liga in Spain. They are also aware that adaptation to his new life it is not a minor detail. “With a monument like this, we always hope to be surprised”, journalist Damien Degorre is sincere in the French publication to understand the anxiety that surrounds the Argentine.

Lionel Messi scored goals for PSG in the Champions League but has yet to convert any in Ligue 1 (Photo: REUTERS)

The duel before Little, the last champion of French football, is presented as a good opportunity for Lionel Messi can begin its final takeoff. Nevertheless, Pochettino warned that the Argentine star trained differently from the rest of the group by a small muscle discomfort and maybe take care for the trip to Leipzig in the next week. Until now, the PSG has not had great returns but is seven points ahead of the chaser in the League 1 and it can give rest to one of its greatest figures.

It is true that Leo used to intergalactic numbers throughout his career, but his start, judging by the statistics, is not to turn on so many alarm lights: scored three goals in seven games, taking into account that he started six. To this must be added that he began his preparation later than his teammates due to the borders of his transfer and that he had to leave the squad practices on different occasions to join the Argentine team.

