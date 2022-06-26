Expectation for the auction of another Diego Maradona relic: how much money could they pay for the 1986 World Cup final shirt

Diego Armando Maradona with the World Cup after defeating the Argentine team to Germany by three goals to two, in the final played at the Azteca stadium in the Mexican capital in 1986 (EFE)



A new auction linked to Diego Armando Maradona has been launched. After the resounding success of the sale of the shirt with which the Argentine scored two goals against England in the Mexico World Cup 1986, this time another of the jackets that he wore in that contest is available for collectors. In this case it is the shirt that visited nothing less than before Germany in the final that the team led by Carlos Salvador Bilardo won by 3 to 2.

Although El Diez did not score goals in that match, he was one of the figures and provided the key assistance in Jorge Burruchaga’s goal that sentenced the scoreboard in the complement. Like many of his relics, the former footballer also gave it away. In this case, the garment comes from the collection of the late reporter and journalist José María Muñoz, remembered for having put the voice of Argentine football for decades and even the 1978 World Cup.

“Maradona signed the shirt with a black marker and inscribed “FOR JOSÉ MARÍA WITH ALL MY LOVE”. The legendary attacking midfielder scored several memorable goals throughout the tournament and finally led Argentina to its second World Cup title,” says the Julien’s site, which has already opened the bid that will end on June 28.

The shirt is already up for auction (Credit: Juliens)

The auction started with the price of USD 10 thousand and expects to reach up to USD 60 thousand. At the moment, after two offers, it is at USD 15,000, although as is known in these cases, its value begins to skyrocket on closing, when everyone tries to keep the treasure.

“The blue and white jersey features the AFA (Argentine Football Association) patch on the left chest area and the Le Coq Sportif logo on the right chest area. Maradona’s number “10” is applied to the back in black letters. Size 40 (Argentina). Size L (USA). The shirt worn in the match signed by the player It comes from the collection of José María Muñoz, the famous Argentinian radio and television broadcaster and sports journalist who called numerous matches at the 1986 FIFA World Cup. Included with the jersey are four press identification cards belonging to Muñoz. Accompanied by a Sports Investors Authentication (SIA) Letter of Authenticity for authentication issued by the party. A letter of authenticity from PSA regarding the signature is also included”, describes the portal.

Even, the garment is stained with mud on the chest, so it is the jacket he wore when he raised the trophy before the eyes of the planet to go down in history.

Diego Maradona wearing the shirt in the final, leaving Lothar Mattheaus on the way (Getty Images)

It should be remembered that in May of this year the auction house Sothebys auctioned for more than USD 9 million the mythical shirt that Maradona wore when he scored the two goals against England in the 1986 World Cup. In the previous one, in Great Britain they speculated that it could end up being acquired for a figure that ranged between five and eight million dollars.

The number broke an absolute record. To have an idea of ​​the amount that was paid, the current mark was a T-shirt of the New York Yankees that had belonged to the legendary baseball player Babe Ruth and used in the period 1928-1930: it had been sold in $5.64 million at auction on June 15, 2019, which had made it the most expensive sports collectible ever sold. While the value of Maradona’s was more than USD 9 million.

For years, the garment was in the possession of former English footballer Steve Hodge, who played in that historic 1986 World Cup match. That exchange marked his career and his life, so much so that titled his biography “The man with the Maradona shirt”. The garment was on display at the Manchester Football Museum. “I had offers to sell it but I did not want to do it: it is the great moment of my career and a memory of the best footballer who played this sport”, he had assured in the book “El Partido”, by Andrés Burgo. But something made him change his mind.

Maradona’s dedication to Muñoz (Credit: Juliens)

This is what the front garment looks like (Credit: Juliens)

The shirt is expected to fetch $60k (Credit: Juliens)

The credentials Muñoz used that day (Credit: Juliens)

Muñoz gave voice to the party from Radio Rivadavia (Credit: Juliens)

