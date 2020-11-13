Expectations of lowering interest rates were a major setback, the highest inflation in 6 years; Reached 7.61 percent in October

The retail inflation in the country reached the highest level of 6 years in October. According to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, after May 2014, inflation has hit the most in October this year. The retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 7.61 percent in October 2020. At the same time, the inflation rate in September 2020 was 7.27 percent. The CPI rose to 7.61 per cent in October due to a steep rise in food prices. During this time, food inflation was recorded up to 11 percent. Also Read – Even after the onset of winter, prices of vegetables are not decreasing, budget of kitchen spoiled

Retail inflation has become the highest in six years due to increase in prices of vegetables and pulses. This year for the 7th consecutive month the retail inflation rate has been above the comfort zone of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The government has asked the RBI to keep the retail inflation rate in the range of 2 to 6 percent. If inflation is more than 6 percent, then people suffer from inflation.

Expectations of lower interest rates have come as a setback in the coming years due to increased level of retail inflation. Due to inflation, it may become more difficult for the Reserve Bank (RBI) to try to boost growth by reducing interest rate.

Let me tell you, there was some relief in retail inflation in August 2020 due to food prices becoming cheaper and it came down from 6.73 percent in July to 6.69 percent. But once again in September and October, retail inflation has increased.