Expeditions: Rome dates its turn-based RPG in Ancient Rome with new trailer

The game proposes us to control the destiny of Rome through role-playing and strategy mechanics.

If you enjoy strategy games set in ages past and you know all the events of the Ancient Rome, there is no doubt that Expeditions: Rome is your game. A turn-based RPG in which history and strategy intermingle in tactical combat and intense scenes, something that you will be able to see yourselves in just a few weeks.

Expeditions: Rome will take us to Ancient Rome on January 20, 2022Because while Rome wasn’t built in a day, the developers at Expeditions: Rome assure us with a new trailer that your delivery will be ready for the January 20, 2022. Therefore, there is not much time left for us to forge the destiny of such a vast territory, something that we can do by demonstrating our strength in battles or our diplomatic ability to convince all kinds of characters.

After all, we are the ones we will write the story in this proposal developed by Logic Artists, so we can explore Ancient Rome with our own character and decide key aspects of the time. Do we want Cleopatra to be the queen of Egypt? Or perhaps we prefer to ally ourselves with Cicero? Be that as it may, Expeditions: Rome allows us to carry out all these actions.

So, even if you want to imitate the original course of the story or create an alternate universe totally different, Expeditions: Rome will allow us to express all the peculiarities of Ancient Rome through its role-playing mechanics. Therefore, in January we will be able to release our combat armor to explore and shape the destiny of an entire territory.

