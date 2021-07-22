Expensive Megha Film (2021) Solid | Trailer | Songs | Unencumber Date

Expensive Megha is the most recent Telugu film starring Megha Akash, Adith Arun, and Arjun Somayajula in vital roles. The film is helmed through A Sushanth Reddy and produced through Arjun Dasyan below the banner Vedaansh Inventive Works. Gowra Hari composes the background rankings and soundtracks for the movie. The film shall be launched quickly in wholesome theatres.
Expensive Megha Film Main points
|Director
|A Sushanth Reddy
|Manufacturer
|Arjun Dasyan
|Style
|Romantic Drama
|Starring
|Megha Akash, Adith Arun and Arjun Somayajula, and extra
|Tune
|Gowra Hari
|Editor
|Prawin Pudi
|Cinematographer
|Andrew Babu
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Vedannsh Inventive Works
|Unencumber date
|2021
|Language
|Telugu
Expensive Megha Film Solid
Right here’s the entire solid listing of Expensive Megha Film,
Expensive Megha Film Teaser & Trailer
Watch the teaser from Expensive Megha Film that includes Megha Akash, Adith Arun.
Expensive Megha Film Songs
Keep Tuned with NewsBugz.com for extra Leisure information.