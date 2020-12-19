Expert’s big statement about second wave of corona infection in India, said – second wave of Kovid-19 in the country …

Second wave of Coronavirus in India: Health experts have said that there may not be a second wave of Kovid-19 infection in the country and even if it does come, it is unlikely to be as strong as the first. This comment has come at a time when the number of cases of Kovid-19 in the country has crossed one crore, although the number of new cases and deaths per day are constantly decreasing. Eminent virologist Dr. Shahid Jameel said that India has seen a decrease in the number of daily reported cases which were at the top level in September. Also Read – Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in GoM meeting – India will authorize first set of corona vaccine

He said, "At present, about 25 thousand cases are being reported every day, whereas in mid-September, more than 93 thousand cases were being reported daily. However, as late as November, there may be an increase in new cases for a short time. "

He said, "I do not think a second wave will come as the festive season (Dussehra to Diwali) and the elections in a state have been concluded without any major increase in matters." What is the reason of this? According to another national seroserve, the probable cases are 16 times the confirmed cases. According to this, there will be 16 crore cases in India now. "

Jamil said that it is possible that more than 30 to 40 crore infection cases have occurred in the country so far. He said, “Insecure and susceptible people will continue to get infected. If immunity lasts for a year or less, we may see small increase in cases of infection at regular intervals during the next few years. A good vaccine will control it effectively. “

When asked about the possible second wave of Kovid-19, renowned clinical scientist Dr. Gagandeep Kang said that the infection will not be as fast as the first time and the incidence of infection will not be as high.

He said, “I don’t think ‘exposure’ is enough to say that we have collective immunity and never have to worry about it again, but I think it should be enough to make sure we have There should be some level of protection so that the spread of infection is not like it was seen for the first time. In cases of infection, the increase will not be that much. “

“The problem has not gone away, it will not go away with mass defense, but I don’t think we will see the second wave as seen in the West,” Kang said.

Eminent cardiologist Dr. KK Aggarwal said that there is still 30-40 percent population in India which is not infected with Kovid-19. He said that India, Argentina and Poland are among the 15 countries with the highest Kovid-19 cases where the second wave has not been seen. He said, “By all probability, there will not be a second wave in India and if a second wave comes, it will only come because of 501 new types.”

Aggarwal told PTI, “If that strain doesn’t come to you, there won’t be another wave.” If India starts a vaccination program by the end of this month and vaccinates around 300 million people, we may be able to control the disease by 25 March. “

Dr. Samiran Panda, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research, said that the epidemic situation has declined in some states, while there have been ups and downs in others. “In more states, we have seen effective control while in some states we need to be cautious,” Panda told PTI. The landscape of the state is different from each other. “