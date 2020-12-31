Experts warn that poor air quality is quite fatal for people infected with coronavirus

Pune: In view of deteriorating air quality due to the fall in temperature, the doctors of Pune city have warned those suffering from lung diseases, especially those recovering from Kovid-19, to take extra precautions. According to medical experts, worsening air quality can increase complications in patients infected with the corona virus. He said that increased levels of pollutants in the air can affect people with lung-related disorders such as chronic obstructive lung disease (COPD) and those suffering from Kovid-19, which takes time to recover. Also Read – Lockdown Extension News: Lockdown extended till 31 January in this state, know what will be the concessions …

Dr. Vaibhav Pandharkar, an obstetrician at Noble Hospital, said, "The deterioration in air quality makes it difficult for COPD patients to breathe." We recommend patients with COPD and those who have recently recovered from Kovid-19, not to get out in the polluted air. "

He said, "We have seen fibrosis in the lungs after some patients have recovered from the corona virus. Therefore, people suffering from lung disorders and those who have recovered from Kovid-19 should take extra precautions at a time when the amount of pollutants in the air has increased. "

Dr. Razia Nagarwala, a heart and pulmonary physiotherapist at Sancheti Institute of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, said people suffering from lung-related problems are vulnerable to serious complications of Kovid-19.

He said, “That is why we requested people to avoid burning firecrackers during the festive season. When we breathe in pollutants, it not only affects our respiratory system, but it also affects our immunity. “