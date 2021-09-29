Explosions and a punk chicken at the run on this new trailer for Some distance Cry 6: Chicharrón Run!

September 28, 202112 feedbackFresh

“Within the streets of Yara, the guerrillas take hold of any alternative to confront the regime … even if that chance comes within the type of a punk chicken that wreaks havoc within the town.” Ubisoft launches this new video advance, meant to be used on tv, of Some distance Cry 6, the brand new installment of the collection that can come with, amongst others, Chicharrón as a devoted better half of the protagonist of the open-world motion journey. Some distance Cry 6 launches October 7 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, and Ubisoft +.