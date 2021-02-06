Explosive crossing between Zidane and the press due to the rumors of his departure from Real Madrid: “Tell me to my face: ‘we want to change you'”

Zidane’s anger with a journalist before the match with Huesca

These are not easy days for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, which has won only two of its last seven games. The French coach seems to be on a tight rope and in recent weeks has been highly criticized by the local press and the fans. And in his last virtual meeting with journalists, he starred in an explosive crossover with them.

Zidane He did not hide his fury when he felt questioned by the bad streak of results of his team, which was surprisingly eliminated from the Copa del Rey and in his last league presentation he fell to Levante. The French coach asked “respect” and he remembered that months ago he won the League.

“Every day I am out. Last year the League was won by us, Real Madrid. We have the right to fight the League this year. At least this year. Next year you have to do things, you have to change … But this year? Let us fight, those who won the League last year. Not 10 years ago, last year. I just ask a little respect for all this. They make me laugh … but nothing happens. You say many things and you have to assume them. Tell me to my face: ‘we want to change you’, not just from behind“, Shooting Zizou.

Zidane’s Real Madrid have won only two of their last seven games. (Photo: EFE)

On his return to the press room of Valdebebas After going through COVID-19, the French strategist flatly assured that he was not going to resign because he feels “responsible” of the current situation and I suggest that at the end of the season the club will make profound changes.

“If there are things that do not work, you have to see the person in charge and I am one of this staff. Next year we must do something for sure, but this season this squad deserves to continue and stand up. I tell our fans that we are going to show our faces whatever happens and try to give joy. They want to see us win and play football well. We will try”, He added.

Real Madrid will seek to get out of its crisis in its LaLiga match against SD Huesca (Photo: EFE)



Without hesitation, Zidane told reporters that he believes they should respect his work more: “What It makes me laugh is that they ask me if I’m out every time we play a bad game. I don’t deserve this treatment from the press. I hope a little respect and If we do not reach the objectives I will be the first to be criticized because I have responsibility.”

Zizou He will return to the Madrid bench this Saturday on Date 22 against Huesca after being absent in two games: the victory against Alavés (1-4) and the defeat against Levante (1-2), where he was replaced by his assistant David Bettoni.

“I trust everyone. We have two competitions, there are 54 points at stake in the League. We have six games before playing the Champions League. We are going to fight the two competitions until the end ”, he warned.

