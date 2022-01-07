Explosive phrases by Djokovic’s father: he pointed against the “oligarchy” and said that his son “is the Spartacus of the new world”

Novak Djokovic junto a su padre, Srdjan (Getty Images)

Australian border authorities canceled the entry visa to the country of Novak Djokovic, eight hours after the world number 1 was retained upon arrival at Melbourne, a fact that has generated a scandal in world tennis and has caused diplomatic tension between the oceanic country and Serbia. Now, who spoke was the father of the 34-year-old athlete.

Srdjan Djokovic, who in the midst of the scandal had threatened to fight in the street to demand the release of his son, who was being interrogated by local authorities, now praised his figure and assured that this moment will be a break in his career. “My son is in Australian captivity tonight, but he has never been freer. From this moment, Novak became a symbol and leader of the free world , the world of poor and oppressed countries and peoples ”, he pointed to the site Telegraph”.

“My son showed that even a small but heroic country like Serbia can have the best tennis player and athlete of all time, and that truth can no longer be hidden,” he proudly remarked and continued: “They can imprison him tonight, they can chain him tomorrow, but the truth is like water and it always finds its way. Novak is the Spartacus of the new world who does not tolerate injustice, colonialism and hypocrisy , but he fights for the equality of all the people on the planet, regardless of their skin color, regardless of what God they pray to and how much money they have ”. Spartacus was a slave who started a rebellion against the Roman Republic along with about 120 thousand people.

“Novak against the world”, the cry of Djokovic fans (Reuters)

The Serbian tennis player was refused a visa to enter Australia and ordered his deportation despite the fact that he had obtained a medical exemption for having been vaccinated. Although he has not yet spoken, sources close to him announced that his lawyers are working to appeal this decision and ensure that the number 1 in the ATP ranking can participate in the first Grand Slam of the year.

“Novak has shown that any goal can be achieved if you have your dreams, and that dream, along with him, is shared by billions of people and children who see him as their role model. The rich world may not allow Nole to continue playing tennis, but it will reveal his true face and a much more serious game will begin. . On the one hand, there will be greedy and arrogant members of the world oligarchy, and on the other, the whole libertarian and proud world who still believes in justice, truth, fair play and the dreams of their children, ”said Srdjan Djokovic.

If he is finally deported, since we will have to wait to find out what happens with the appeal of his lawyers, the Serbian tennis player would be left without the possibility of playing, as of January 17, the Australian Open, where he was looking for his 10th title and beat the Grand Slams record that he now shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (all three with 20).

The athlete, who in the past was reluctant to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and has repeatedly refused to confirm whether he was inoculated, had obtained a “medical derogation” to be able to participate in the first Grand Slam of the season, a tournament that he has won nine times. This caused the rejection of the press, the population and even the Australian political class, who accused those responsible for treating the Serbian in favor.

A Serbian fan awaiting Novak Djokovic’s arrival at the Australian Open at Melbourne Airport (Reuters)

In a statement, the Australian Border Force explained why his visa was refused: “Mr. Djokovic did not provide adequate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia and his visa was canceled. Non-citizens who do not have a valid entry visa or whose visa has been canceled will be detained and expelled from Australia ”.

Shortly before knowing the cancellation of the visa of Djokovic, the Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic He accused the Australian authorities of “mistreating” the world’s number one tennis player. In a message on Instagram, he said: “All of Serbia is with him and our authorities are studying all measures so that this mistreatment of the best tennis player in the world ends as soon as possible.”

