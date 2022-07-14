Exposing their drivers and hiding their own income: this and other Uber secrets that have taxi drivers back on their feet

Uber suffered this week a huge data leak (18.7 GB) of internal documents: around 124,000 of them (83,000 of them emails), covering the period 2013-2017 and revealing a history of lobbying and violations of the law…including the existence of a ‘panic button’ to circumvent raids, and a ‘geofencing’ mechanism that altered the results of the app to avoid receiving fines.

Since then, more information has been known, while the taxi drivers’ union in Spain is rubbing its hands and has decided to mobilize again as it had been doing in recent months due to the decisions of the Ayuso government in Madrid. One of the data known a few hours ago leaves the company very badly regarding its treatment of service drivers.

In this regard, Jill Hazelbaker, Senior VP of Marketing and Public Affairs, has said that “there have been many news about the mistakes made in the management of Uber before 2017. Thousands of articles have been published, several books have been written, and even a television series has been made.”

The manager recalled that five years ago, those errors culminated, after an investigation was carried out that “resulted in great public scrutiny, a series of trials against high officials, multiple government investigations, and the firing of several company executives. This is also why Uber hired a new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, who was tasked with transforming Uber’s management and business.

How to divert attention from tax evasion





In a leaked email from Mark MacGann, Uber’s main lobbyist in Europe, to the head of the company’s tax department, in 2015, MacGann said that in order to contain the European authorities and be able to divert attention from your own tax evasionthey could from the company help the authorities to collect taxes from their drivers.

And it is that, he himself, recognized that “our corporate tax structure is -in purely European political terms- the company’s Achilles heel”. So as scrutiny increased, leaked documents show, Uber devised a strategy to deflect attention from his tax responsibilities: help authorities collect taxes from their drivers.

Another important fact that has led researchers to affirm how Uber undermined the rights of workers is that in Europe, as in the United States, Uber attracted drivers from European cities to its platform by offering them bonuses and other incentives. Later cut subsidies, stripping workers of income on which they had come to depend.

It should be remembered that MacGann, having studied at major universities in Europe, had an important role in Uber according to the now leaked Files: “participating in the company’s efforts to gain access to political leaders, often in secret, and thwart government investigations, undermine workers’ rights and get close to influential elites while breaking into new markets” where it encountered great resistance.

This is literally stated by the ICIJ or the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists who has leaked this information. The same ICIJ leaked the Panama papers or the Pandora papers in 2016.

MacGann ended up leaving the company in 2016 as he was targeted by the taxi union in many cities around the world. He said at the time that he was increasingly worried about his safety and that of his family and criticized at the time “Uber’s toxic work culture”.

He took legal action against the company and eventually settled out of court. Terms were not disclosed. He did not provide further details. MacGann later took on a senior policy and communications position in the Russian-owned telecommunications company VimpelCom.

contact strategy





MacGann, who had contacts in Europe, was not the only asset in Uber’s strategy. It has also been known in the documents leaked this week, that “when Uber needed political muscle to settle in a city, hired former government officials to pressure their former colleagues.

“When he was accused of breaking the rules, the company asked its clients to act as grassroots lobbyists and sign petitions to “save Uber.” And when his agenda seemed in need of an academic boost, he paid fellow academics to produce favorable research.”

A concrete example of how the firm hired politically influential people to have the balance in its favor is with a close adviser to Barack Obama, former president of the United States. David Plouffe, who ran Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, was one of many former Obama aides recruited by Uber to spread his influence. They called on public officials to drop investigations, change policies on workers’ rights, draft new taxi laws and relax background checks on drivers.

About Uber’s relations with governments and institutions, the company has sent this statement: “When Uber was born more than a decade ago, there was no ridesharing regulation anywhere in the world. At that time, most of the laws and transportation regulations they did not conceive the trips arranged through smartphone“And they add that during this period (2014-2016), “our goal was to work transparently with governments to find ways to modernize or create new laws that would accommodate the new transportation alternatives that were being born.”

To do so, a Public Affairs team was created, which, together with external consultants, helped the company understand the local landscape and the complexities of the local regulatory regime, as we grew rapidly in dozens of countries and thousands of cities. And they defend themselves by stating that “the idea that this was done in secret does not make sense.”

Current situation of Uber in the big cities of Spain





While there is no concrete information in the leaked data on whether Uber has had close contact with political leaders in these years, the situation of the company is in very different circumstances in the main cities. It is known, thanks to the emails made public this week, that Uber wanted to take advantage of the (political) rivalry between the great Spanish cities of Barcelona and Madrid.

“We must create a challenge between Catalonia, governed by CiU and ERC, and the national government, of the PP, in favor of liberalization, to make them compete to see who first adopts a ridesharing regulation“, has been extracted from a conversation. The first meetings with the Catalan government, back in 2014, did not go as Uber wanted and, after this, in the mails it can be read that from Uber they affirmed that the Catalan Government did not adapt “to the evolution of the market”.

Also that this could have “a negative impact on the image and reputation of Barcelona”. Even so, she landed in Barcelona, ​​not without problems in these years of history.

In the meetings with the Madrid government they were more satisfied. According to what has been read, they spoke of Ignacio González, of the PP and said that “is eager for Uber to enter the market” although they were aware that close to the elections, this party would not want “open confrontation with the taxi”.

Taxi drivers have already taken advantage of this situation to continue their historical demands: Tito Álvarez, leader of taxi drivers in Barcelona, ​​has said that “we knew it, but now it is clear that Uber is a mafia organization.” In addition to Álvarez, taxi drivers’ organizations in Spain are very active on their social media profiles exposing the different information that have been made public and that leave Uber in a complicated position.

The entry strategy of #Uber to a new city is defined as a “bureaucratic and legal storm”: they break the law, violate rights and generate conflict. ⚠️ They infiltrated the taxi protests to harass their referents, such as @TitoEliteTxhttps://t.co/9NhWq8OUQ4 – DESC Observatories (@ObservaDESC) July 12, 2022

In Spain, from October 1 the VTC will not be able to circulate in cities if the autonomous community does not regulate its urban activity first, as the Community of Madrid has just done, led by the PP and thanks to Vox’s abstention, to the chagrin of the taxi driver sector who allege that Ayuso’s law is tailor-made for three large companies. Madrid is the only Autonomous Community that has regulated this sector.

About the situation in Spain and about these leaks, from Uber we have been told that since they began their “operations in Spain, during the mandate of President Rajoy, the regulations of the Spanish Government severely limited our ability to operate in Spain. A good example of this is the Decree Law that set a limit on the number of VTC licences, contrary to the recommendation of the CNMC, and issued a few weeks before the Supreme Court ruled on the matter”, to justify thus not there is evidence that governments are regulating in favor of the company.