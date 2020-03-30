General News

Extend Brexit transition by years over coronavirus, UK told

March 30, 2020
1 Min Read




28 minutes in the past
Information Articles

European Of us’s celebration says it hopes ‘commonplace sense might be triumphant over ideology’

  • Coronavirus – latest updates
  • See all our coronavirus safety

The largest workforce throughout the European parliament has immediate the UK govt to do “the accountable issue” and delay the Brexit transition size, as coronavirus performs havoc with the timetable for an EU-UK deal.

The centre-right European Of us’s celebration (EPP), which unites the occasions of 11 EU leaders, along with Angela Merkel and Leo Varadkar, issued a commentary on Monday calling on the govt to extend the Brexit transition previous the highest of the yr.

Proceed learning…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment