Extensive gameplay of the dark and surprising metroidvania The Last Case of Benedict Fox

The Plot Twist game for PC and Xbox has shown five minutes commented by its creative director.

Among all the announcements of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase last June, there were some video games that perhaps went a little more unnoticed by the general public, but they are no less interesting for that. This is the case of The Last Case of Benedict Fox.

This title developed by Plot Twist He has taught us more about his intentions with an extensive gameplay of more than five minutes in which we see how his proposal works. Meanwhile, we listen to the comments of the creative director Bartek Lesiakowskiwhich highlights that we will have the company of a demon that will have supernatural abilities.

The protagonist is possessed by a demonPossessed by this entity, the protagonist will go through a sinister mansion. This will be the main stage, where we will have the objective of gathering different pages of a book, but we will be able to embark on different nightmarish worlds inside the memories of deceased people, with a metroidvania structure and numerous puzzles and platforms.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox is scheduled to premiere on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S for spring 2023, being able to access it also if we are Xbox Game Pass subscribers. We will have to keep track of it, because for a reason we have included it in the list of the six indie games that surprised us the most at the Xbox and Bethesda event.

Más sobre: The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Metroidvania y Plot Twist.