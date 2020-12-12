External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said on the border deadlock, “What has happened is not really in China’s interest because ..”

new Delhi: Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday targeted China, saying that the events of this year are very disturbing and they have raised some very basic concerns. When asked if the deadlock on the Sino-India border would be prolonged or if there was any hope of success in this, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said, “I will not make any guesses”. Also Read – Big reveal about Corona! A child from Italy was infected before China in November 2019.

On the deadlock in Ladakh with China, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said, “This year’s developments are very disturbing, they have raised some very basic concerns. I believe that what has happened is not really in the interest of China because it has affected the public sentiment a lot. ” The Foreign Minister said that our examination is being taken, I am confident that we will successfully deal with this difficult situation and face the national security challenge. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Strange statement of Union Minister – ‘Sino-Pakistan’s hand in farmer movement’

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said on the impact on the Sino-India border deadlock relationship, “I think the real danger is the loss of goodwill, which was developed with great care.” Explain that earlier on Friday, India said that the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in the last six months is a result of Chinese actions as China tried to “unilaterally” change the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). . Also Read – Revealed in the report, China built three villages near Arunachal, inhabiting people

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said this at a press conference when he was asked about the latest remarks of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in which he had held India responsible for the border deadlock in East Ladakh.

Srivastava said, “Our stand has been very clear, which has been stated many times in the past. The situation that we have been witnessing for the last six months is a result of the actions of the Chinese side which has tried to unilaterally change the situation on LAC in East Ladakh. “

“This (Chinese) action is a violation of bilateral relations and protocols to ensure peace and stability on the LAC in the India-China border areas,” he said.

(input language)