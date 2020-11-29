External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets UAE Prime Minister, discusses economic cooperation after Kovid

Abu Dhabi: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and discussed with him the possibilities of economic cooperation between India and the Gulf country after Kovid-19. Jaishankar thanked Al Maktoum for taking care of the Indian community and underlined that India has been a reliable partner of the UAE in all matters during this difficult time. Also Read – India will strengthen bilateral relations with Seychelles in the post-Kovid-19 era: Jaishankar

Jaishankar tweeted that he met the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the ruler of Dubai, Al Maktoum. He was handed a personal letter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Together thanked him for taking care of the Indian community. The External Affairs Minister also visited the Indian Pavilion at the Expo 2020 and reviewed the progress of the pavilion which showcases India’s strength in innovation and technology besides arts and culture. Also Read – Corona vaccine to be made soon in India, CEO of Serum Institute said – is in the process of applying for license

Underlined that India had been a reliable partner in all respects during this difficult period. Discussed prospects for our economic cooperation in the post-COVID era. Also Read – Maharashtra Corona Cases Today: 5,965 new cases of Kovid-19 in Maharashtra, 75 dead – Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 29, 2020

The Consul General in Dubai said in a tweet that the Foreign Minister also addressed the Indian community living in Dubai and the northern Emiratis through a digital medium.

(input language)