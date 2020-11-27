“Extra Than Associates” Reveals Heartbreaking Sneak Peek Of Shin Ye Eun Turning Away From Ong Seong Wu

JTBC’s “Extra Than Associates” has shared a glimpse of an emotional second between Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun from its upcoming episode.

Spoilers

On the earlier episode of “Extra Than Associates,” on the finish of their lengthy, tough journey of getting collectively, Lee Soo (performed by Ong Seong Wu) and Kyung Woo Yeon (performed by Shin Ye Eun) confronted one other hurdle as they discovered themselves spending time aside so as to pursue their goals. At Kyung Woo Yeon’s request, the couple ultimately broke up—and one 12 months later, simply as she was beginning to transfer on, Lee Soo came visiting her at her workshop.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s subsequent episode, Lee Soo, who nonetheless has emotions for Kyung Woo Yeon, tearfully pleads along with her to return to how issues was. Nevertheless, the emotional distance that has shaped between the onetime couple will be seen within the awkward bodily distance between them.

Though Kyung Woo Yeon additionally grows emotional at Lee Soo’s determined plea, she fights again her tears and in the end turns to stroll away from him, leaving him alone as he watches her go.

As viewers develop increasingly curious as as to whether Lee Soo and Kyung Woo Yeon will be capable of flip issues round and get again collectively, the producers of “Extra Than Associates” teased, “When Lee Soo and Kyung Woo Yeon meet once more after their breakup, they are going to find yourself glimpsing into each other’s hearts and studying issues—of which they’d beforehand been fully unaware—about one another’s emotions.”

They continued, “Please regulate the 2 characters’ journey of maturation and development by means of love up till the very finish.”

The ultimate two episodes of “Extra Than Associates” will air on November 27 and 28 at 11 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, compensate for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)