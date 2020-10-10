General News

“Extra Than Buddies” And “Lie After Lie” Both Achieve Their Highest Ratings Yet

October 10, 2020
2 Min Read

Both JTBC’s “Extra Than Buddies” and Channel A’s “Lie After Lie” are on the rise!

On October 9, “Lie After Lie” continued to interrupt its personal document for the best viewership scores achieved by any drama in Channel A historical past. In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the newest episode of the suspense-romance drama starring Lee Yoo Ri and Yeon Jung Hoon scored a mean nationwide score of 5.2 p.c, marking the primary time that “Lie After Lie” has managed to interrupt previous 5 p.c nationwide.

In the meantime, Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun’s new romance drama “Extra Than Buddies” additionally achieved its highest scores up to now final evening. The third episode of “Extra Than Buddies” scored a mean score of 1.6 p.c nationwide, marking a brand new all-time excessive for the drama.

Lastly, SBS’s sci-fi motion thriller “Alice” scored common nationwide scores of 6.0 p.c and seven.6 p.c for its two components.

Which of those dramas are you watching? Share your ideas with us within the feedback beneath!

Watch “Extra Than Buddies” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…”Lie After Lie” right here…

Watch Now

…and “Alice” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.