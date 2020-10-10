“Extra Than Buddies” And “Lie After Lie” Both Achieve Their Highest Ratings Yet

Both JTBC’s “Extra Than Buddies” and Channel A’s “Lie After Lie” are on the rise!

On October 9, “Lie After Lie” continued to interrupt its personal document for the best viewership scores achieved by any drama in Channel A historical past. In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the newest episode of the suspense-romance drama starring Lee Yoo Ri and Yeon Jung Hoon scored a mean nationwide score of 5.2 p.c, marking the primary time that “Lie After Lie” has managed to interrupt previous 5 p.c nationwide.

In the meantime, Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun’s new romance drama “Extra Than Buddies” additionally achieved its highest scores up to now final evening. The third episode of “Extra Than Buddies” scored a mean score of 1.6 p.c nationwide, marking a brand new all-time excessive for the drama.

Lastly, SBS’s sci-fi motion thriller “Alice” scored common nationwide scores of 6.0 p.c and seven.6 p.c for its two components.

