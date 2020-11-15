“Extra Than Buddies” Postpones Final Episodes Due To COVID-19 Safety Precautions

The JTBC drama will postpone the ultimate episodes of “Extra Than Buddies” on account of Kim Dong Jun’s quarantine.

After studying that he had crossed paths with a confirmed COVID-19 affected person, Kim Dong Jun was examined for COVID-19. On November 13, his company introduced that he had examined adverse. Nevertheless, authorities pointers concerning the prevention of an infection state that uncovered contacts ought to quarantine for a time frame after publicity.

On November 15, “Extra Than Buddies” launched the next assertion:

One of many actors within the JTBC drama “Extra Than Buddies” examined adverse for COVID-19 on November 13. Nevertheless, in accordance with pointers concerning an infection prevention, in addition to for the protection of the solid and crew, we’ll briefly cease filming and postpone the airdates of episodes 15 and 16. Episodes 15 and 16 of “Extra Than Buddies” will now air on November 27 and 28. It is a security measure to forestall the unfold of COVID-19, in addition to to make sure the right completion of the drama as much as its remaining episode, so we ask for the understanding of viewers who love “Extra Than Buddies.”

