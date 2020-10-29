“Extra Than Mates” Cast Displays Adorable Chemistry Behind The Scenes

JTBC’s “Extra Than Mates” has shared a enjoyable peek behind the scenes of filming!

“Extra Than Mates” is a romance drama starring Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun as two shut associates who each fall in unrequited love with one another over the course of 10 years. Shin Ye Eun stars as Kyung Woo Yeon, a calligrapher who lastly decides to surrender on her one-sided love for her man pal after a decade of pining. In the meantime, Ong Seong Wu stars as photographer Lee Soo, who solely realizes that what he feels for Kyung Woo Yeon has been love all alongside when it’s too late—and she or he has determined to maneuver on to the affected person and charming On Jun Soo (performed by ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun).

As viewers surprise if Lee Soo will handle to beat his catastrophic lack of timing and win again Kyung Woo Yeon’s coronary heart, “Extra Than Mates” has launched a brand new set of behind-the-scenes photographs of its solid.

The photographs present the three stars, together with their fellow solid members Ahn Eun Jin, Choi Chan Ho, Baek Soo Min, and Block B’s P.O, wanting each severe and playful on the set of the drama. A number of the photographs seize the solid members with vibrant smiles as they joke round with each other and make one another chuckle when the cameras aren’t rolling, whereas others function Kim Dong Jun poring over the script and thoroughly monitoring a take.

The subsequent episode of “Extra Than Mates” will air on October 30 at 11 p.m. KST. Within the meantime, atone for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

