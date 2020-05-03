Extraction Hits A Netflix Milestone And Chris Hemsworth Has A Message For Fans

Okay, in order that positively lends gas to hypothesis about whether or not or not we’re going to get one other installment of Extraction. Given the overwhelming response to the film, at this level, it might just about be a no brainer for Netflix. A sequel would even be nice information for followers who discovered the film’s ending to be maddeningly ambiguous — and Chris Hemsworth appears to be hinting that there might already be some plans for how you can proceed to inform Tyler Rake’s story. Up to now, Netflix hasn’t confirmed or denied something, however we’ll be ready to see in the event that they do.