Extraction: Netflix Revealed How Many Kills Chris Hemsworth Bought, And Wow

Kill counts and motion film heroes are likely to go hand-in-hand. From Arnold Schwarzenegger to Keanu Reeves’ John Wick, gritty motion film heroes are likely to rack up a substantial kill rely to perform their missions. And it appears to be like like Chris Hemsworth within the film Extraction is coming into the fold with a big kill rely of his personal.
Chris Hemsworth performs Tyler Rake in Extraction, a mercenary tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of a worldwide crime lord. So, yeah, with that in thoughts, it is smart his kill rely is likely to be increased than common. Now, Netflix has taken to social media to inform us precisely what number of kills Chris Hemsworth received. Right here it’s:
Wow. 183 kills is a powerful begin for a single motion film. Compared, John Wick’s kill rely for his first and second film reaches 202 kills. May there be an arms race of types between the 2 motion pictures? I severely hope so.
Extraction comes throughout a little bit of an motion star renaissance. From Liam Neeson’s Taken trilogy to Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs from the Quick and Livid franchise, there isn’t a disparity of motion stars making an attempt to one-up one another. And, as CinemaBlend’s personal Sean O’Connell notes in his evaluate, Extraction feels prefer it noticed motion motion pictures, like John Wick, and wished to hop into the sport.
And, of the numerous potential actors to select from, Chris Hemsworth looks like a stable candidate. For one, as Netflix famous of their Tweet, he’s ridiculously good wanting. This additionally hasn’t been misplaced on the Extraction director Sam Hargrave, who mentioned:
Irrespective of how a lot blood or filth you placed on Chris Hemsworth, there’s no getting round it: he’s devilishly good-looking.
The variety of kills Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake is probably not the one quantity Netflix is counting. Extraction broke Netflix streaming data, reaching 90 million households in its first 4 weeks.
So, it comes as no shock that the recognition of Extraction has already moved ahead talks of a sequel. It was not too long ago reported a deal has already been struck for Joe Russo to put in writing Extraction 2. Which is sweet information for Extraction followers and anybody making an motion hero kill rely chart at residence.
As for Chris Hemsworth, his star appears to solely brighten with every consecutive 12 months. He’s set to return as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, however the manufacturing on that film has come to a screeching halt as a result of present occasions. As soon as that will get again up to the mark and manufacturing begins on Extraction 2, you possibly can wager we’ll be seeing much more of Chris Hemsworth sooner or later.
