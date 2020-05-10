Extraction: The Best Movies To Stream Or Rent If You Liked The Netflix Movie

Taken (2008)

Getting older former CIA agent Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) is compelled out of retirement when his teenage daughter (Maggie Grace) is kidnapped on a European trip. Whereas he and his ex-wife (Famke Janssen) worry the worst, the worst factor Mills’ enemies should worry is him.

Why Extraction Followers Will Like It: Like Chris Hemsworth’s mercenary Tyler Rake, Bryan Mills has a “explicit set of expertise,” consisting principally of punching, kicking, and unsettling glares, that rapidly earn him a status as everybody’s favourite motion film dad. It additionally made Taken, from co-writer and producer Luc Besson, an on the spot basic of gritty abduction thrillers which spawned two sequels and a prequel TV collection.

