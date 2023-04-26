Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Korean series Extraordinary Attorney Woo gained itself as one of the most appropriately titled Netflix originals ever, surpassing The Sandman in popularity as more viewers tuned in.

One of the greatest Korean TV exports about all time, this narrative of a gifted attorney called Woo Young-woo navigating life while on the autistic spectrum has become popular very rapidly.

This endearing courtroom drama has amassed an astounding 67 million watching hours during its sixth weekend on Netflix, after reaching 24 million in its first week, while not quite reaching the levels as Squid Game (at least not yet).

Additionally, Extraordinary Attorney Woo is currently the eighth-most-watched non-English series on Netflix overall.

But you know know that since you’ve undoubtedly seen all 16 episodes in one sitting more than once. It’s simply that kind of programme. What you really desire to know is if the narrative of this amazing young attorney will be continued in future episodes.

In response, we are here. Discover all you want to know regarding Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2 on Netflix with us here at Digital Spy.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2 Release Date

For this one, we have a form of good news! Season two of the show seems to already be in the works; we’ll just have to wait a little while.

The CEO of the channel ASTORY, Lee Sang-baek, told South Korean media sources that Woo and her irresistibly addicting universe had surprises in store.

Season 2 of Extraordinary Attorney Woo will be produced, according to Lee, who thanked all of the supporters.

Season two is expected to premiere in 2024. Despite the undeniably favourable basis it is now on, it is not yet formally occurring.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s South Korean broadcaster, ENA, said that there are now active conversations about a possible second season, although it’s not yet official. If it does, a 2024 time of release is extremely likely.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2 Cast

Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2 may be available or not for viewing in the future as of right now, with the cast of the play Extraordinary Attorney Woo having been highlighted.

Woo Young-woo played by Park Eun-bin

Lee Joon-ho played by Kang Tae-oh

Jung Myung-seok played by Kang Ki-young

Woo Gwang-ho played by Jeon Bae-soo

Han Seon-young played by Baek Ji-won

Choi Soo-yeon played by Ha Yoon-kyung

Kwon Min-soo played by Joo Jong-hyuk

Tae Soo-mi played by Jin Kyung

Dong Geu-ra-mi played by Joo Hyun-young

Kim Min-shik played by Im Sung-jae

Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2 Trailer

Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2 Plot

The story of the Extraordinary Attorney Woo tells the narrative of the young woman Woo Young-woo, who suffers from autistic spectrum disorder (ASD). She has joined an extensive legal firm and works as a lawyer.

She is very talented and has a high IQ, but her poor communication skills hold her back, etc.

You may discover out in the upheaval Extraordinary Attorney Woo how she will handle them and go through them.

It can be implied that the drama has a second season if it is not finished by the sixteenth episode.

CEO Lee Sang-baek reportedly told The Korea Herald that screenwriter Moon Ji-won was on board to pen a potential second season, if it really goes into production. If such is the case, Ji-won will probably face many challenges in the future.

The actor who portrays Lee Jun-ho, Young-woo’s love interest, Kang Tae-oh, will shortly report for his conscription.

All Korean males must enlist by the age of 28 if they are physically capable, therefore next episodes may need to accommodate a prolonged absence for this important character.

The debate about how the programme portrays autism should also be taken into account.

Overall, reactions from the autism community have been varied. Some have praised the programme for its portrayal, while others believe it does not provide a true and fair representation of someone who is autistic.

In the future, it’s probable that these replies will need to have been taken into account to make season two as accurate and courteous as possible.

When first applying for the part, lead actress Park Eun-bin gave this a lot of thought. In actuality, Park declined the part many times before finally saying yes.

In a recent interview with TV Guide, she said, “I had to think of this being a drama, therefore there would be a certain media influence.” I didn’t want to harm the ASD community in any way.

“I believed that I wasn’t able to this endeavour with any preconceptions or biases. One of my primary worries was that,” she added.

“I felt a really heavy feeling of duty since this play and its topics affect and worry a lot of people. I didn’t want to harm or offend anybody.

In a follow-up interview with ET News, she said, “I decided that it was my moral duty to exclude references as much as possible and not utilise real autistic people as a means, for me to emphasise Woo Young-woo’s uniqueness.”

“Woo Young Woo is not a spokesperson or representative for autistic people, so I want to show her unique traits,” said the author.

In the meanwhile, three episodes of Extraordinary Attorney Woo will be selected for a new musical interpretation of Woo’s tale that takes inspiration from the show. Thus, the growth of this work is much more enjoyable.