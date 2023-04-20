Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The Korean series Extraordinary Attorney Woo gained itself as one of the most appropriately titled Netflix originals ever, surpassing The Sandman in popularity as more viewers tuned in.

One of the greatest Korean TV exports about all time, this narrative of a gifted attorney called Woo Young-woo navigating life while on the autistic spectrum has become popular very rapidly.

This endearing courtroom drama has amassed an astounding 67 million watching hours during its sixth week on Netflix, after reaching 24 million in its first week, while not quite reaching the levels of Squid Game.

Additionally, Extraordinary Attorney Woo is currently the eighth-most-watched non-English series on Netflix overall.

But you know know that since you’ve undoubtedly seen all 16 episodes in one sitting more than once. It’s simply that kind of programme.

What you really are interested in is if the narrative of this amazing young attorney will be continued in future episodes.

Given all of that, are any fans of the series Extraordinary Attorney Woo pondering if there will be another Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2 and, if so, when?

Keep up with the most recent episodes to learn all you need to know about the second season of the drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2 Release Date

For this one, we have a form of good news! Season two of the show seems to already be in the works; we’ll just have to wait a little while.

The CEO of network ASTORY, Lee Sang-baek, stated there are surprises in store for Woo and her endearingly captivating world in an interview with South Korean media sources.

Season a pair of Extraordinary Attorney Woo will be produced, according to Lee, who thanked all of the supporters. Season two is expected to premiere in 2024.

Despite the undeniably favourable basis it is now on, it is not yet formally occurring.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s South Korean broadcaster, ENA, said that there are now active conversations about a possible second season, although it’s not yet official. If it does, a 2024 release year is extremely likely.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2 Cast

Park Eun-bin as Woo Young-woo

Oh Ji-yul as young Woo Young-woo

Kang Tae-oh as Lee Jun-ho

Kang Ki-young as Jung Myung-seok

Jeon Bae-soo as Woo Kwang-ho

Jang Seong-beom as young Woo Gwang-ho

Baek Ji-won as Han Seon-young

Ha Yoon-kyung as Choi Soo-yeon

Joo Jong-hyuk as Kwon Min-woo

Jin Kyung as Tae Soo-mi

Jung Han-bit as young Tae Soo-mi

Joo Hyun-young as Dong Geu-ra-mi

Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2 Plot

CEO Lee Sang-baek reportedly told The Korea Herald that screenwriter Moon Ji-won was on board to pen a potential second season, if it really goes into production. If such is the case, Ji-won will probably face many challenges in the future.

The actor who portrays Young-woo’s romantic interest Lee Jun-ho, Kang Tae-oh, will shortly report for his conscription.

All Korean males must enlist by the age of 28 if they are physically capable, therefore next episodes may need to accommodate a prolonged absence for this important character.

The debate over how the programme portrays autism is another factor to take into account.

Overall, reactions from the autism community have been divided, with some applauding the programme for its portrayal and others believing it does not provide a true and fair representation of someone who is autistic.

In the future, it’s probable that these replies must have to be taken into account to make season two as accurate and courteous as possible.

When first applying for the part, lead actress Park Eun-bin gave this a lot of thought. In actuality, Park declined the part many times before finally saying yes.

I have to consider this being a play, so there might be some media effect, she said during a recent interview with TV Guide. I didn’t want to harm the ASD community in any way.

“I believed that I was unable to participate in this endeavour with any preconceptions or biases. One of my primary worries was that,” she added.

“I felt a really heavy feeling of duty since this play and its topics affect and worry a lot of people. I didn’t want to harm or offend anybody.

In a follow-up interview with ET News, she said, “I decided that it had been my moral responsibility to avoid references as extensively as possible rather than use real autistic people as a means, so as to highlight Woo Young-woo’s uniqueness.”

“Woo Young Woo is not a spokesperson or representative for autistic people, so I sought to show her unique traits,” said the author.

A fresh, musical adaptation of Woo’s tale that is based on the series will be created using three episodes of the extraordinary attorney Woo. Thus, the growth of this work is much more enjoyable.