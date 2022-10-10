Extravagant and bittersweet, this was the passage of Jorge Campos as a World Cup goalkeeper for the Mexican National Team

Jorge Campos has become one of the most important goalkeepers in football worldwide. (Infobae / Jovani Pérez)

With the days numbered for the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup The debate arises about which players should be part of the summoned list of the Mexican National Team, and among them the one that always generates uncertainty is the goalkeeper, for which it is inevitable that the fans feel nostalgia and when remembering they bring up the name of Jorge Campos.

With their uniform eccentrics and great saveswho was born in the port of Acapulco, in Guerrero, became one of the renowned goalkeepers who has been immortalized in the history of Mexico in the World Cups, despite the fact that he never managed to taste the glory of being the best in the world.

The reputation that was forged as one of the safest archers and acrobatic style with the Pumas from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Atlante, Cruz Azul, Tigres and Puebla opened the doors for him to become a national team.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (FIHEF) named him in 1993 as the third best goalkeeper in the world and in 2011, already retired, as the tenth best goalkeeper in the world of the fourth century.

In his performance with the Mexican National Team, Campos Navarrete wore the tricolor jersey in at least 130 games, among them the meeting with Brazil in 1999, which would lead him to lift the Confederations Cup, this being his greatest achievement with the Aztec team.

Jorge Campos played his first World Cup with the Aztec team in 1994, when the sports tournament was held in the United States. (@AdrianGzzMtz)

Jorge Campos began his World Cup journey at the fair held in 1994 in the United Statestournament that marked the return of the Mexican National Team to a fair after 4 years of absence after having served a suspension imposed by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) in the 1990 World Cup in Italy after the so-called “Cachirulazo”.

At that time, other renowned figures such as Hugo Sánchez, Luis García, Joaquín del Olmo and Zague also played in the National Team.

In the first game played by the player from Acapulco, he measured himself against Norway on June 19, 1994, with a failure after he failed to save Kjetil Rekdal’s goal in the 84th minute.

This meeting was followed by the one on June 24, 1994, when the ‘Tri’ managed to win 2-1 against selected irish with two goals from Luis García. In addition to scoring a goal from John Aldridge, Campos also he got a yellow card in the 57th minute.

On June 28, 1994, the Aztec team faced the Italian comboin a game that ended in a 1-1 draw but, due to position in the table, would give Mexico a pass to the round of 16.

Jorge Campos’ performance in his first World Cup would come to an end on July 5, 1994 against Bulgariaa match that ended 1-0 in regular time and that lasted until the round of the penaltieswhere Mexico would fall 3-1.

That day Alberto García Aspe would deflect a shot, while those of Marcelino Bernal and Jorge Rodríguez would be saved by the rival goalkeeper, Claudio Suárez being the only one to manage to put the ball into the net. In this meeting Luis García was also expelled.

For his part, Campos managed to save a goal from Krassimir Balakov, but did not suffer the same fate with three other Irishmen (Broncho Genchev, Daniel Borimirov and Iordan Letchkov).

Jorge Campos, who has been characterized as an extravagant figure, carried this characteristic to his peculiar outfits, however, this fact almost made him miss the 1998 France World Cup.

According to Santos Escobar -a link of the National Team and the ABA Sport brand to ESPN in 2020- during that World Cup Jorge Campos tried to deceive FIFA itself, the sponsors and the leaders to wear a jacket in the opening match that had designed the brand Nike.

“El Brody” wanted to play with this garment, but by refusing ABA Sports the Mexican goalkeeper would talk to one of the props to convince him to put his clothes from the American brand among his things. It was during a review that FIFA realized the deception, because the player’s number was extremely large.

This fact caused FIFA to scold the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) days before the match was played, causing annoyance to coach Manuel Lapuente. As a consequence, Aba Sport asked to suspend Campos a gamealthough in the end this did not happen.

Jorge Campos with Luis García and Luis Hernández.

Days later, on June 13, the national team debuted with Campos in goal against South Korea wearing a alternative white coat to that of ‘Tri’ and receiving a goal from Sok Ju-ha, but getting the victory 3-1.

This victory was followed by two 2-2 draws: the first against Belgium and the second against the Netherlands, however, their position in the table gave them the pass to the round of 16 again. In these meetings Campos combined garments from Nike and ABA Sport, but covering the popcorn logo with a patch of the official sponsor.

The last match of that World Cup where Mexico was the protagonist was measured against Germany. Juergen Klinsmann and Oliver Bierhoff managed to finish inside the Mexican crossbar in the 75th and 86th minute, respectively, while the only goal for the ‘Tri’ was by Luis Hernández in the 46th minute.

In this “farewell”, Campos wore only a sky blue Nike outfit, although he continued to cover the logo with an ABA patchwhile on the left side he embroidered the date of the match and the name of the teams.

for the World Cup Korea-Japan 2002, Jorge Campos was selected nationally, but this time he did not serve as the starting goalkeeper, since he was occupied by Oscar “El Conejo” Pérez.

On that occasion, Mexico managed to win the group stage: 1-0 against Croatia; 2-1 against his counterpart from Ecuador; and a one-goal draw against Italy, which gave them a pass to the round of 16, where they would once again see their dream frustrated after losing 2-0 to the United States.

“El Brody” he retired from football in 2004 and after that he joined as assistant to the Mexican National Team at the invitation of the then technical director of the “Tri”, Ricardo La Volpe, ahead of the World Cup in Germany in 2006, where the National Team was in the 15th place. During his World Cup tour, the goalkeeper received 14 goals.

