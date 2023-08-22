Extreme Heat Sends 16 People To The Hospital After A Snoop Dogg Concert In The Woodlands:

During a Snoop Dogg show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion within The Woodlands, 16 people got sick from the heat and had to go to the hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, when thousands of people went to the open stadium to see the rapper, the temperature was so high that it was almost a record.

As the number of people who were too hot at the event kept going up, the Atascocita Fire Department’s public information officer, Jerry Dillard, stated that first responders were called into an ambush to help treat people.

Fans went to the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper’s show at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in the middle of a heat wave that reached triple digits.

A Report Says That Thirty Five People Were Sick Because Of The Heat:

Misti Willingham, a public information officer for the Montgomery County Hospital District, told reporters on Monday that 35 people had signs of “heat-related illness” as well as were checked out at the event.

The Montgomery County Hospital District EMS helped 35 people who were sick from the heat, and Dillard said that the Ambus was not needed in the end. “When they saw that they had a lot of cases in a brief period of time, they sent out the call for the Ambus.

“Getting out there, turning around, and coming back doesn’t bother us at all,” Dillard said. “It’s always better having us there when you need us than not contacting us soon enough.”

16 People Were Taken To A Hospital Nearby:

Out of the 35 people who were treated, sixteen individuals of different ages were sent to hospitals nearby. KHOU heard from MCHD EMS that everyone in the hospital is in safe health.

Houston’s high temperatures stayed above 100 degrees all weekend, and on Sunday, they hit an unprecedented 108 degrees.

The National Weather Service put out a heat warning for most of Texas on Sunday, when it was the 23rd day in a row that it was over 100 degrees.

38 Students From A&M University Were Sent To The Hospital Because They Were Sick From The Heat:

On Friday night, 38 students at Prairie View A&M University were taken to the hospital because they were sick from the heat and/or dehydrated. This happened during a student introduction at the school northwest of Houston.

“In this Texas heat, it’s easy to get too hot quickly. Waller County EMS Chief Rhonda Getschman tells KBTX, “We urge everyone to stay inside as much as possible.”

The Atascocita Fire Department posted on X, which used to be Twitter, on Saturday that they’d “headed to the Woodlands Pavilion to help overheated @SnoopDogg concertgoers” with their medical aid bus, which is used to help big groups in need of medical care.

The Fire Department Is Sent To The Concert Venue Through The Montgomery County Hospital:

The Montgomery County Hospital District sent the fire department to the performance venue as a protection in case the number of people who were hurt kept going up.

Jerry Dilliard, who works as a public information officer for the Atascocita Fire Department, told USA TODAY on Monday that this is a popular method that works well if done early on.

As the heat wave kept going, ERCOT’s boss of the electric power grid asked people to save power over three hours on their own.

In The US, Heat Kills More People Than Any Other Kind Of Weather:

The Gulf Coast could get some much-needed rain Monday through Wednesday, yet the temperature should be above a hundred degrees for a minimum of two of those three days.

In the U.S., heat kills more people than any other kind of weather. To stay safe within the heat, Chronicle meteorologist Justin Ballard suggests staying hydrated, even if you are not spending much time outside, wearing thin and light-colored clothes, and “looking before you lock” your car.

Dilliard also said that the crewed AMBUS from Atascocita was not needed, so it went regarding an hour after arriving. “MCHD deserves a lot of praise for how well they handle the number of patients.”

Every Year, About 1,300 People In The US Die From Illnesses Caused By High Heat:

People at Snoop Dogg’s show who had problems because of the heat are not the only ones to do so during the one of the hottest seasons within Earth’s history.

This summer, high temperatures broke records all over the United States. This is likely to continue for the remainder of the season as well as because of the effects of global warming, for many years to come.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that the temperature of the Earth is rising twice as fast as it did in 1981.

The Environmental Protection Agency says that every year, about 1,300 people within the United States die from illnesses caused by severe heat, such as heatstroke.