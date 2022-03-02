‘Extremely Fungible Tokens’ is artists’ mockery and protest towards NFTs: we can download works for free and support them

NFTs are an issue in which controversy is generated whenever they are mentioned on social networks. These tokens have been the subject of teasing, scamming, and even wishing, since they became widely publicized over the past year. They have also been the cause that has given artists the most headache, especially with regard to copies of his works. However, they have found a way to fight back with ‘Extremely Fungible Tokens’.

The ‘EFTs’ are born as a response and protest against the NFTs. Created by a group of artists, the intention is nothing more than to make people aware of the evil that this technology has generated in this community. What’s more, users will be able to download the images that are published on this website completely free of chargealso having a section to support the creator.

What are NFTs and why does a kitten avatar SELL for $115.00

A gesture that serves as a protest against NFTs





On the web we can find a good handful of collections that have a style very similar to what exists today as NFTs. In each of these collections the artist is mentionedalso having a series of links to find more works of the same, or even be able to donate.

Artists who want to upload their work to this showcase can also do so writing an email to their contact address. The web is quite recent, and through the user account TheRealSullyG You can follow this movement to find out about the new works that are appearing on the web.

One of the arguments that has been repeated the most with the arrival of NFTs has been the great benefit they can offer artists. However, this benefit has been fading and the community has been affected after multiple examples of theft of digital art and copies. Perhaps Extremely Fungible Tokens may not unbalance the advancement of NFTs in our society, but it is a good gesture towards a community that is little appreciated on the Internet today.