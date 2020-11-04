Entertainment

Extremists kill 12 people, nine women and girls abducted in Nigeria

November 4, 2020
In the crisis-ridden northeast of Nigeria, extremists have killed at least 12 people and abducted nine women and girls. The incident took place on Tuesday. Local citizens have given this information. According to the information, the incident took place on Sunday morning in Takulashi village, 20 km from Chibok in Borno state. Here in 2014, 276 school girls were kidnapped by Bokoharam terrorists.

“The attacker killed men and drove away women and girls,” said Uba Kolo, a member of the local civilian joint task force. The Nigerian military is said to have not commented on the attack yet.

