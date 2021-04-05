General News

"Eyes, Nostril, Lips" Becomes BIGBANG's Taeyang's First Solo Music Video To Hit 200 Million Views

April 5, 2021
BIGBANG’s Taeyang has hit a brand new milestone on YouTube!

On April 6 at roughly 12:40 a.m. KST, Taeyang’s music video for “Eyes, Nostril, Lips” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube. The music video was launched on June 3, 2014, that means that it achieved the milestone in about six years and 10 months.

That is Taeyang’s first solo music video to surpass 200 million views. As a gaggle, BIGBANG has three music movies previous the 200 million view mark: “Implausible Child,” “BANG BANG BANG,” and “LOSER.” G-Dragon and Taeyang’s duet MV, “Good Boy,” additionally has over 300 million views.

Congratulations to Taeyang! Take a look at the traditional MV for “Eyes, Nostril, Lips” once more under:

