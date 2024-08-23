Eyewris Net Worth 2024 – Interesting Facts, Social Media, & What’s Next

Eyewris, the company behind the clever wrist-wearing reading glasses, has caught the attention of both investors and consumers alike. Since their appearance on Shark Tank, this father-son duo has seen their net worth skyrocket. Let’s dive into the fascinating story of Eyewris and explore how much this innovative company is worth.

Eyewris, founded by Mark and Kenzo Singer, has changed the game for people who need reading glasses. Their innovative design lets you wear your glasses on your wrist, so you never lose them. After a big win on Shark Tank, Eyewris is now worth an estimated $1.6 million as of February 2024. This massive jump in value shows just how much people love their ideas.

What is Eyewris?

Eyewris is a company that makes reading glasses you can wear on your wrist. It’s a simple but intelligent fix for many people’s problem – losing their reading glasses! The glasses fold into a bracelet shape so you can always keep them. Just unfold and put them on when you need to read something. It’s that easy!

Aspect Details Product Wrist-wearing reading glasses Founders Mark Singer and Kenzo Singer Founded Not specified Net Worth (2024) $1.6 million Monthly Revenue $77,000 Initial Net Worth $500,000 Net Worth After Shark Tank Deal $625,000

Who Is The Founder Of Eyewris?

Eyewris was started by a father and son team:

Mark Singer: He’s the dad and a very skilled inventor. He’s made other famous products before, like Gorilla Glue. Mark knows a lot about making things and running businesses.

Kenzo Singer: He’s Mark’s son. Kenzo went to Cornell University and studied how to build giant structures. He used what he learned to design how Eyewris glasses fold up.

Together, they made Eyewris to help people like Mark, who kept losing his reading glasses.

How Was The Shark Tank Pitch for Eyewris?

Mark and Kenzo went on Shark Tank to ask for help growing their business. They wanted $25,000 and offered 5% of their company in return. But something unique happened – all five Sharks loved their idea so much that they decided to work together!

Details Information Initial Ask $25,000 for 5% equity Final Deal $125,000 for 20% equity Valuation After Deal $625,000 Sharks Involved All five Sharks participated Emotional Moment Mark Singer’s emotional appeal about leaving a legacy for his son

The Sharks offered $125,000 for 20% of Eyewris—five times more money than Mark and Kenzo requested! This deal immediately made Eyewris worth $625,000, a big win for the father-son team.

During their pitch, Mark talked emotionally about wanting to leave the business in good hands for his son. This touched the hearts of the Sharks and viewers alike.

Eyewris Shark Tank Update

After Shark Tank, Eyewris got busy. Lots of people saw them on TV and wanted to buy their glasses. They got tons of orders in just the first two days after the show. This is called the “Shark Tank Effect,” it’s like getting a big push for your business.

The Sharks have been helping Eyewris grow:

Daymond John is helping them sell in other countries

Kevin O’Leary found ways to make the glasses cheaper to make

The other Sharks are using their skills to help in different ways

Now, Eyewris makes about $77,000 from sales every month—a big jump from the $28,000 it made in its first nine months!

What Happened To Eyewris After Shark Tank?

After appearing on Shark Tank, Eyewris became popular. As more people learned about them and wanted to buy their glasses, they started selling more on their website and even on Amazon.

The company kept making their glasses better. They still use suitable materials like:

Strong lenses that don’t break easily

Particular metal that remembers its shape

Plastic that’s light and comfy to wear

Eyewris also won some awards for its design, which shows that other experts think its idea is good.

Eyewris Growth and Operations

Eyewris has been growing fast since Shark Tank. They’re making more glasses and selling them to more people. Mark and Kenzo still run the company, but now they have help from the Sharks.

They’re working on:

Making more styles of glasses

Finding new places to sell their product

Making sure they can make enough glasses for all the new customers

Eyewris Investments and Partnerships

The most significant investment for Eyewris was from Shark Tank. All five Sharks invested money and are now partners in the business, which helps Eyewris grow a lot.

We don’t know about other significant investments right now. However, Eyewris might get to work with different companies involving the Sharks.

Details Information Shark Tank Investment $125,000 from five Sharks Current Partnerships Not specified Potential Future Collaborations Possible new partnerships facilitated by the Shark Tank deal

Eyewris Challenges and Competitors

Even though Eyewris is doing well, they still face some challenges:

Making sure they can make enough glasses as they get more popular

Keeping their prices fair while still making money

Standing out in the crowded market for reading glasses

Other companies make reading glasses, but eyewear is unique because it can be worn on the wrist. This feature helps it stand out from competitors.

Eyewris Technological Innovations

A significant innovation from Eyewris is how the glasses fold. Kenzo used his engineering skills to make a design that:

Folds flat to wear on your wrist

It opens easily when you need to use them

Stays strong even when you fold and unfold them many times

They’re always trying to make the glasses better. This might mean new materials or ways to make them even more accessible.

Eyewris Net Worth and Financial Performance

As of February 2024, Eyewris is worth about $1.6 million. This is a big jump from when they first went on Shark Tank. Here’s how their value has changed:

Before Shark Tank: $500,000

Right after the Shark Tank deal: $625,000

Now: $1.6 million

They’re making about $77,000 a month from selling glasses. This shows they’re growing, and more people want to buy their product.

Eyewris Strategy for Marketing and Sales

Eyewris uses a few ways to tell people about their glasses:

Their website: This is where most people buy Eyewris glasses Amazon: They also sell some glasses here Social media: They show how the glasses work and why they’re useful Word of mouth: Happy customers tell their friends

They focus on showing how Eyewris solves a common problem – losing your reading glasses. This helps people understand why their product is valuable.

Eyewris Social Media Presence

Eyewris is active on social media. They use platforms like:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

On these sites, they:

Show videos of how the glasses work

Share customer reviews

Answer questions from people interested in buying

Social media helps Eyewris connect with customers and show off their product to more people.

Eyewris Interesting Facts

Here are some cool things about Eyewris:

The idea came from Mark constantly losing his reading glasses Kenzo used his skills from designing significant buildings to make tiny glasses They won design awards for their clever folding glasses All five Sharks on Shark Tank wanted to invest – this doesn’t happen often! The glasses can block blue light from screens, which is good for your eyes.

What’s Next For Eyewris?

Eyewris has big plans for the future:

Making new styles of glasses Selling in more stores, not just online Maybe making glasses for different types of vision problems Working on new inventions to help people in other ways

With the Sharks helping them, Eyewris has an excellent chance to keep growing and improving their product.

Final Words

Eyewris shows how a simple idea can turn into a successful business. Mark and Kenzo Singer saw many people’s problems and found a clever way to fix them. Their story inspires other inventors and small business owners.

From a start-up to a million-dollar company, Eyewris has come a long way. With their innovative product and help from the Sharks, they’re likely to keep growing. It will be exciting to see what new ideas they come up with next!