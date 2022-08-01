Ezequiel Garay’s message to a couple of friends in their most difficult moment: “I will never forget you, my princess”

The shocking post of Ezequiel Garay

In the last hours, Ezekiel Garay He made his followers shudder on social networks because of a sad story: the death of Valeria, a 5-year-old girl who suffered from cancer and was the daughter of a couple of friends. “I will never forget you my princess. FLY HIGH”was the message that the former soccer player of the Argentine team shared on his Instagram account, along with a photo of him with the girl in his time as a Valencia player in Spain.

The wife of the former defender who retired professionally last year, had reported in 2020 that little Valeria had been cured of her illness. However, it relapsed in 2021, which is why Garay and Tamara Gorro moved to Barcelona to accompany her and her relatives.

“You are gone my life, you are gone forever. But teaching the world that you can’t stop fighting, and always do it with a smile. You are an example of admiration. My princess, you do not know the emptiness you leave me, you cannot imagine how much you have helped me, taught me and motivated me”, expressed in a moving letter that the influencer and model Tamara Gorro shared on her Instagram.

This is not the first difficult situation that the couple exposes, since a few weeks ago they had announced their reconciliation after months of separation after 12 years together. Based on this love reunion, the man who emerged from Newell’s who was world runner-up in Brazil 2014, had made a deep reflection since many criticized her attitude and assured that the depression that Tamara Gorro accused had been a farce: “When my wife and I separated, I received thousands and thousands of messages of sorrow, sadness and support, a lot of support… including the media Communication. Today we are together again and it is being said that EVERYTHING was a lie and nobody is happy.

It also became known that immediately after his retirement, the 35-year-old former footballer found a new profession as a developer of luxury homes in Valencia.

THE DEDICATION OF TAMARA GORRO TO HER “PRINCESS”

“My princess… My girl with the eternal smile… A lifetime together, but five inseparable years. A balance where suffering existed, but without a doubt strength, energy, desire and love gained… You are gone my life, you are gone forever. But teaching the world that you can’t stop fighting, and always do it with a smile. You are an example of admiration. My princess, you do not know the emptiness you leave me, you cannot imagine how much you have helped, taught and motivated me. Even our farewell has been special and unique. Sadness invades me and my heart is broken, I didn’t want this ending and I know you didn’t either, there were many things left to do together. But I swear to you that I will do them, I have promised you and so it will be. Fly high darling. Wherever you go you will continue to shine, because you are light. I will keep you in mind every day of my life. I feel in my soul for not having been able to do more to help you and heal you, I’m sorry. I LOVE YOU AND I WILL NEVER FORGET YOU. Your Aunt Tamara”.

