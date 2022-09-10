Ezra Bridger confirms his presence in Star Wars: Ahsoka, who will be played by Eman Esfandi

Star Wars: Ahsoka will see the return of the hero of Star Wars Rebels, Ezra Bridger.

Bridger, who will debut in the Disney + series in its live action version, will be played by actor and filmmaker Eman Esfandi, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. IGN has contacted Disney and LucasFilm to confirm the news.

Ezra Bridger was first seen in the galaxy far, far away in Star Wars Rebels, the recent hit Star Wars animated series that followed a band of rebels during the rise of the Rebel Alliance.

Although the details of Ahsoka’s plot are being kept under wraps, it is expected to feature the Jedi’s search for Admiral Thrawn, a former Imperial commander.

Thrawn was last seen heading into space with Bridger… and it is believed that Ahsoka will continue the trio’s story.

Ahsoka is being developed by Dave Filoni, who also created Star Wars Rebels, along with executive producer Jon Favreau. It certainly looks like Star Wars Rebels will feed on Ahsoka in a big way, and with Ezra Bridger’s return, it may not be long before we see some of our other Rebels favorites follow his lead. Sabine and Chopper have already been shown.

Bridger’s voice was originally that of Taylor Gray, who has been replaced in live action by Esfandi.

In the same way, Ahsoka will be played by Rosario Dawson following the character’s first live-action appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, but was originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein in her original version.

In addition to heading to the galaxy far, far away, Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson recently confirmed that she wants to return to the MCU in the next Daredevil series, Daredevil: Born Again. She previously played the role of Claire Temple on the hit Netflix series.