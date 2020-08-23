Ezra Miller’s The Flash Movie Shows Off Art Of The DC Hero’s New Suit

Right here’s what else Muschietti was in a position to share about The Flash. It’s undoubtedly a time-travel film, and Flash (Ezra Miller) will probably be utilizing his distinctive capacity to return and alter his previous. However the extra that he messes with, the extra he alters the space-time material. Screenwriter Christina Hodson confirms that it’s not a clear-cut “change one factor, produce one other factor” the way in which that point journey usually works. As a substitute, it should open up the Multiverse, and all meaning for the DCEU.