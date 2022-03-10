F-0 X is heading to Nintendo Transfer On-line as a brand new Nintendo 64 sport and will probably be to be had very quickly

F-0 X will turn out to be the 13th Nintendo 64 sport to be had on Nintendo Transfer On-line when the following one arrives March eleventh.

Avid gamers can revel in fast paced futuristic racing as a part of the Nintendo Transfer On-line Enlargement Pack, being the one option to play Nintendo 64 video games at the console.

F-0 X options over 30 distinctive cars, together with the mythical Blue Falcon, and permits gamers to race them solo or with pals in Grand Prix tournaments.

Joins 12 different Nintendo 64 video games to be had in the course of the Enlargement Gotogether with the not too long ago added The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Masks, which hit the carrier in past due February.

Your entire library of Nintendo 64 titles lately to be had on Nintendo Transfer is: Banjo-Kazooie, Dr. Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Mario Tennis, Paper Mario, Sin & Punishment, Big name Fox 64, Tremendous Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Masks, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Win Again: Covert Operations y Yoshi’s Tale.

The Enlargement Go too provides get right of entry to to SEGA Genesis video games together with more than a few DLC for some Nintendo titleslike Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Glad House Paradise and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s ​​Booster Direction Go, which doubles the choice of tracks ultimately to be had within the sport from 48 to 96.