F1 2020 calendar | How to watch races on TV and full Grand Prix schedule

The 2020 Method 1 season has returned in sensational type with a juicy outcome to shake up the highest contenders in Austria.

The beautiful hills of Spielberg supplied a dramatic backdrop for the opening race – the Austrian Grand Prix – and drivers will do all of it once more on the identical circuit this weekend.

British star Lando Norris claimed his first ever podium end following a wild finish to proceedings. He completed 4.Eight seconds behind compatriot Lewis Hamilton, although the reigning champion had been docked 5 seconds.

Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas triumphed on the day, with Ferrari hotshot Charles Leclerc in second.

However whereas the motion remained as fiery as ever, the state of affairs within the paddock could not return to ‘regular’ for a while.

Races are to be held behind closed doorways and rigorous testing will happen among the many minimal personnel to be deployed at races for the foreseeable future.

Drivers and employees will even journey in ‘isolation’ to minimise the chance of choosing up the virus in transit.

Nevertheless, as confirmed by Austria, as soon as vehicles slide onto the grid, the rip-roaring motion we’ve develop into wholly accustomed to will start and we will’t wait!

Try all the things you want to know concerning the F1 restart together with full race calendar and TV particulars under.

F1 newest information

Crimson Bull chief Christian Horner has referred to as on Hamilton to change his type following a collision with Alex Albon.

The pair have been duelling for second within the dying levels, however Albon’s Crimson Bull was spun following contact with Hamilton’s Mercedes.

Hamilton acquired a five-second penalty which in the end value him a spot on the rostrum, however Albon’s race was cruelly over.

In a chat with Autosport, Horner mentioned Hamilton ought to “watch out” earlier than continuing to defend Albon.

He mentioned: “Alex didn’t have the straight line velocity, so he knew he had, with the grip benefit, to move him in or out of a nook.

“So far as he was involved, the job was carried out. He was beginning to look down the highway in the direction of Valtteri [Bottas] when Lewis put a wheel on the within.

“So I believe it’s extra maybe Lewis that the questions ought to be requested on what he would do in another way.”

F1 2020 calendar

Spherical 2 – Austrian Grand Prix #2

Date: 10th – 12th July

Observe: Crimson Bull Ring

Spherical 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: 17th – 19th July

Observe: Hungaroring

Spherical 4 – British Grand Prix #1

Date: 31st July – 2nd August

Observe: Silverstone

Spherical 5 – British Grand Prix #2

Date: seventh – ninth August

Observe: Silverstone

Spherical 6 – Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 14th – 16th August

Observe: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Spherical 7 – Belgian Grand Prix

Date: 28th – 30th August

Observe: Spa

Spherical 8 – Italian Grand Prix

Date: 4th – sixth September

Observe: Monza

To be up to date with extra races…

F1 outcomes

Spherical 1 – Austrian Grand Prix #1

Date: third – fifth July

Observe: Crimson Bull Ring

VALTTERI BOTTAS Charles Leclerc Lando Norris

What about the remainder of the F1 2020 calendar?

By the tip of this calendar, eight races may have taken place as an alternative of the initially deliberate 15.

An additional seven races have been due to be held after sixth September – the date for the Italian Grand Prix – and they’ll all be anticipated to go forward in some capability, doubtlessly throughout the similar timeframe as initially meant.

Nevertheless, the eight races confirmed are all primarily based in Europe, making the complicated logistics simpler to navigate than the ultimate stretch of the calendar – a world tour starting from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico.

A lot will rely on whether or not the restart is a easy one, and if it goes off and not using a hitch, the case will construct for extra races additional afield, by which level the progress of the virus could have hopefully slowed.

Method 1 on TV

Which F1 races have been cancelled?

The checklist of cancelled F1 races in 2020 are as follows:

Australian Grand Prix – 15th March

– 15th March Bahrain Grand Prix – 22nd March

– 22nd March Vietnam Grand Prix – fifth April

– fifth April Chinese language Grand Prix – 19th April

– 19th April Dutch Grand Prix – third Could

– third Could Spanish Grand Prix – 10th Could

– 10th Could Monaco Grand Prix – 24th Could

– 24th Could Azerbaijan Grand Prix – seventh June

– seventh June Canadian Grand Prix – 14th June

– 14th June French Grand Prix – 28th June

– 28th June Singapore Grand Prix – 20th September

– 20th September Japanese Grand Prix – 11th October

A complete 0f 12 cancelled races would have lower the calendar down to simply 10 Grands Prix. Nevertheless, with F1 bosses including back-t0-back weekends in Britain and Austria, the overall ought to be greater than that.

Which F1 drivers will likely be racing?

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton – #44

Valtteri Bottas – #77

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel – #5

Charles Leclerc – #16

Crimson Bull

Alex Albon – #23

Max Verstappen – #33

McLaren

Lando Norris – #4

Carlos Sainz – #55

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo – #3

Esteban Ocon – #31

Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly – #10

Daniil Kvyat – #26

Racing Level

Sergio Perez – #11

Lance Stroll – #18

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen – #7

Antonio Giovinazzi – #99

Haas

Romain Grosjean – #8

Kevin Magnussen – #20

Williams

George Russell – #63

Nicholas Latifi – #6

When will the Method 1 season finish?

As talked about, groups will hope the season will finish across the similar time as initially anticipated in November.

If logistics can’t be labored out given the coronavirus state of affairs within the months to come, extra races face the potential of cancellation, although it’s extra seemingly they are going to be relocated to guarantee as many races as attainable can go forward.

In principle, the season may lengthen additional than anticipated, however organisers will likely be decided to influence subsequent season as little as attainable.

What is going to occur with F1 2021? Information and rumours

We’ll hold you posted all through the season with the most recent information and rumours concerning the 2021 season. For now, the season is predicted to begin as regular in February with 18 races on the billing and a number of extra to be introduced.

As for drivers, Sebastian Vettel will go away Ferrari to get replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. That opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to change from Renault to McLaren forward of 2021.

There are seemingly to be lots extra twists and turns earlier than subsequent season comes round, however for now, we will absorb the 2020 season in all its modified glory!

Should you’re on the lookout for one thing else to watch earlier than and after the drama on the monitor, try our TV information.