F1 2020 calendar | How to watch races on TV and full Grand Prix schedule

There’s one thing about Italy in September. A pair of untamed Components 1 races have raised eyebrows within the final two weeks, with the Italian Grand Prix and Tuscan Grand Prix offering three pink flags between them, a rogue but well-deserved Grand Prix winner and, this weekend, solely 12 automobiles reached the end line.

The Tuscan Grand Prix noticed F1 race at Mugello for the primary time ever, and it definitely didn’t disappoint.

A podium line-up of Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Alex Albon merely doesn’t inform the story, as Max Verstappen and final week’s winner Pierre Gasly crashed out on the primary lap.

The eventual restart noticed Bottas within the lead, controlling the pack at a gradual tempo, leading to a tightly-bunched midfield earlier than carnage as soon as the race went reside once more.

4 automobiles had been worn out of the race because the midfield imploded, whereas Hamilton overtook Bottas to take his 90th win in Components 1.

The consequence builds on Hamilton’s dominance within the F1 driver standings, whereas Mercedes’ iron grip of the F1 constructor standings stays stronger than ever.

Groups will now take solace with a mini-break earlier than returning to motion in Russia subsequent day out, the furthest race away from the UK on the 2020 calendar thus far.

Try the whole lot you want to know in regards to the F1 restart together with full race calendar and TV particulars beneath.

F1 newest information

Former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer believes Valtteri Bottas ‘doesn’t like difficult Hamilton’ in feedback made throughout BBC 5 Reside’s Chequered Flag podcast.

He mentioned: “He talks lots on the radio. He actually talks it up lots. He was like, ‘I would like to do no matter Lewis doesn’t do’ and earlier than at Spa he was like, ‘Why didn’t you give me the overtake possibility? You didn’t speak about this within the briefing’.

“He talks lots however finally you by no means see combat from him within the race. He talks a very good recreation, he’s a quick driver, he pushes Lewis actually exhausting on Saturdays however on Sundays he simply doesn’t. It simply appears to be like all too straightforward for Hamilton.

“He mentioned on the finish of the second stint, ‘I’d love a Security Automotive about now’, three laps later, Security Automotive, bingo! It’s gone your approach.

“He may as effectively have been there finish of lap 46 saying, ‘I’d love a little bit of luck proper now’ and then it simply occurs for him however couldn’t do something with it.

“It’s not luck for Bottas, it’s simply talent. He’s solely simply behind Hamilton in qualifying however it’s talent that’s placing Hamilton forward and it’s a larger chunk of talent that’s placing him forward within the race.”

F1 2020 calendar

Spherical 10 – Russian Grand Prix

Date: 25th – 27th September

Observe: Sochi

Spherical 11 – German Grand Prix

Date: ninth – 11th October

Observe: Nurburgring

Spherical 12 – Portuguese Grand Prix

Date: 23rd – 25th October

Observe: Portimao

Spherical 13 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Date: 30th October – 1st November

Observe: Imola

Spherical 14 – Turkish Grand Prix

Date: 13th – 15th November

Observe: Istanbul

Spherical 15 – Bahrain Grand Prix

Date: 27th – 29th November

Observe: Bahrain

Spherical 16 – Sakhir Grand Prix

Date: 4th – sixth December

Observe: Bahrain

Spherical 17 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Date: 11th – 13th December

Observe: Yas Marina

F1 outcomes

Spherical 1 – Austrian Grand Prix

Date: third – fifth July

Observe: Purple Bull Ring

VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Lando Norris (McLaren)

Spherical 2 – Styrian Grand Prix

Date: 10th – 12th July

Observe: Purple Bull Ring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull)

Spherical 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: 17th – 19th July

Observe: Hungaroring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Spherical 4 – British Grand Prix

Date: 31st July – 2nd August

Observe: Silverstone

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Spherical 5 – 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Date: seventh – ninth August

Observe: Silverstone

MAX VERSTAPPEN (RED BULL) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Spherical 6 – Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 14th – 16th August

Observe: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Spherical 7 – Belgian Grand Prix

Date: 28th – 30th August

Observe: Spa

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull)

Spherical 8 – Italian Grand Prix

Date: 4th – sixth September

Observe: Monza

PIERRE GASLY (ALPHATAURI) Carlos Sainz (McLaren) Lance Stroll (Racing Level)

Spherical 9 – Tuscan Grand Prix

Date: 11th – 13th September

Observe: Mugello

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Alex Albon (Purple Bull)

What about the remainder of the F1 2020 calendar?

Like all sports activities, the F1 2020 calendar took a lockdown-related battering, with quite a few races cancelled and virtually all remaining Grands Prix rescheduled.

The confirmed races are all based mostly in – or shut to – Europe, making the advanced logistics simpler to navigate than the ultimate stretch of the calendar – a world tour starting from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico.

It has been a comparatively easy experience, albeit advanced, for Components 1, which means the case could construct for extra races additional afield, by which level the progress of the virus could have hopefully slowed.

Which F1 drivers shall be racing?

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton – #44

Valtteri Bottas – #77

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel – #5

Charles Leclerc – #16

Purple Bull

Alex Albon – #23

Max Verstappen – #33

McLaren

Lando Norris – #4

Carlos Sainz – #55

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo – #3

Esteban Ocon – #31

Alphatauri

Pierre Gasly – #10

Daniil Kvyat – #26

Racing Level

Sergio Perez – #11

Lance Stroll – #18

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen – #7

Antonio Giovinazzi – #99

Haas

Romain Grosjean – #8

Kevin Magnussen – #20

Williams

George Russell – #63

Nicholas Latifi – #6

When will the Components 1 season finish?

The ultimate race of the season is about to happen in Abu Dhabi on Sunday 13th December.

This may permit an extended low season, greater than sufficient races in 2020 to present a stable championship calendar, whereas additionally minimising threat by not traversing the whole globe searching for race tracks due to double-headers.

It stays to be seen how the 2021 season will play out, however you possibly can anticipate a extra acquainted calendar now that the height of the disaster seems to have subsided.

What is going to occur with F1 2021? Information and rumours

We’ll maintain you posted all through the season with the newest information and rumours in regards to the 2021 season. For now, the season is anticipated to begin as common in February with 18 races on the billing and a number of extra to be introduced.

As for drivers, Sebastian Vettel will go away Ferrari to get replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. That opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to swap from Renault to McLaren forward of 2021.

There are seemingly to be lots extra twists and turns earlier than subsequent season comes round, however for now, we are able to absorb the 2020 season in all its modified glory!

