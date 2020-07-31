F1 2020 calendar | How to watch races on TV and full Grand Prix schedule

The 2020 System 1 season has returned in intriguing trend with an unmissable midfield battle growing as a number of groups conflict for the ‘better of the remainder’ honour whereas Lewis Hamilton continues to run riot with Mercedes.

Austria hosted a double-header, then the motion moved to Hungary, now all eyes flip to the UK for the primary of two showdowns at Silverstone, beginning with the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton seems to be untouchable on the prime, however the storm brewing beneath him has sucked in Ferrari, with Purple Bull, Renault and McLaren all jostling for a shot at dislodging the long-lasting Italian aspect.

Max Verstappen has absolutely embraced the position of prime contender now that Ferrari hotshot Charles Leclerc and seasoned veteran Sebastian Vettel have fully fallen off the tempo.

In The Pit Lane with Crofty – Unique British Grand Prix preview

McLaren have loved nice success up to now with Lando Norris having fun with a rip-roaring second season as he continues to battle it out within the midfield.

Rigorous testing procedures are in place to guarantee all groups and crew members stay protected and safe, whereas permitting them to perform their duties all through the course of race weekends.

Nevertheless, barring the empty grandstands, the motion has been each bit as swashbuckling as you may hope for within the opening races with extra to come.

Take a look at every thing you want to know concerning the F1 restart together with full race calendar and TV particulars beneath.

F1 newest information

Nico Hulkenberg is again within the hot-seat this weekend after Racing Level driver Sergio Perez examined optimistic for COVID-19.

The previous Renault man was dropped for 2020, however has been handed an sudden alternative to shine this weekend – and doable subsequent weekend too – with Perez sadly sidelined.

Hulkenberg has 177 begins to his title however is but to report a podium. He will likely be decided to make his mark within the coming days in a bid to safe a extra everlasting return to the game.

F1 2020 calendar

Spherical 4 – British Grand Prix

Date: 31st July – 2nd August

Monitor: Silverstone

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV / Channel 4

Spherical 5 – 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Date: seventh – ninth August

Monitor: Silverstone

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 6 – Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 14th – 16th August

Monitor: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 7 – Belgian Grand Prix

Date: 28th – 30th August

Monitor: Spa

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 8 – Italian Grand Prix

Date: 4th – sixth September

Monitor: Monza

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 9 – Tuscan Grand Prix

Date: 11th – 13th September

Monitor: Mugello

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 10 – Russian Grand Prix

Date: 25th – 27th September

Monitor: Sochi

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 11 – German Grand Prix

Date: ninth – 11th October

Monitor: Nurburgring

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 12 – Portuguese Grand Prix

Date: 23rd – 25th October

Monitor: Portimao

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

F1 outcomes

Spherical 1 – Austrian Grand Prix

Date: third – fifth July

Monitor: Purple Bull Ring

VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Lando Norris (McLaren)

Spherical 2 – Styrian Grand Prix

Date: 10th – 12th July

Monitor: Purple Bull Ring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull)

Spherical 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: 17th – 19th July

Monitor: Hungaroring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

What about the remainder of the F1 2020 calendar?

By the top of this calendar, 10 races may have taken place as a substitute of the initially deliberate 15.

An additional seven races have been due to be held after sixth September – the date for the Italian Grand Prix – and they will all be anticipated to go forward in some capability, doubtlessly inside the identical timeframe as initially supposed.

Nevertheless, the 10 races confirmed are all based mostly in – or shut to – Europe, making the complicated logistics simpler to navigate than the ultimate stretch of the calendar – a world tour starting from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico.

A lot will rely on whether or not the restart is a clean one, and if it goes off with no hitch, the case will construct for extra races additional afield, by which level the progress of the virus could have hopefully slowed.

System 1 on TV

You possibly can watch each apply, qualifying and race session stay on Sky Sports activities F1.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

One race – the British Grand Prix on 2nd August – will likely be proven stay on Channel 4.

System 1 stay stream on-line

You possibly can watch F1 races with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV will be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be out there by way of BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities prospects can stay stream the Grands Prix by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Which F1 races have been cancelled?

The record of cancelled F1 races in 2020 are as follows:

Australian Grand Prix – 15th March

– 15th March Bahrain Grand Prix – 22nd March

– 22nd March Vietnam Grand Prix – fifth April

– fifth April Chinese language Grand Prix – 19th April

– 19th April Dutch Grand Prix – third Might

– third Might Spanish Grand Prix – 10th Might

– 10th Might Monaco Grand Prix – 24th Might

– 24th Might Azerbaijan Grand Prix – seventh June

– seventh June Canadian Grand Prix – 14th June

– 14th June French Grand Prix – 28th June

– 28th June Singapore Grand Prix – 20th September

– 20th September Japanese Grand Prix – 11th October

A complete 0f 12 cancelled races would have reduce the calendar down to simply 10 Grands Prix. Nevertheless, with F1 bosses including back-t0-back weekends in Britain and Austria, the overall must be increased than that.

Which F1 drivers will likely be racing?

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton – #44

Valtteri Bottas – #77

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel – #5

Charles Leclerc – #16

Purple Bull

Alex Albon – #23

Max Verstappen – #33

McLaren

Lando Norris – #4

Carlos Sainz – #55

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo – #3

Esteban Ocon – #31

Alphatauri

Pierre Gasly – #10

Daniil Kvyat – #26

Racing Level

Sergio Perez – #11

Lance Stroll – #18

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen – #7

Antonio Giovinazzi – #99

Haas

Romain Grosjean – #8

Kevin Magnussen – #20

Williams

George Russell – #63

Nicholas Latifi – #6

When will the System 1 season finish?

As talked about, groups will hope the season will finish across the identical time as initially anticipated in November.

If logistics can’t be labored out given the coronavirus state of affairs within the months to come, extra races face the potential of cancellation, although it’s extra seemingly they are going to be relocated to guarantee as many races as doable can go forward.

In concept, the season may lengthen additional than anticipated, however organisers will likely be decided to influence subsequent season as little as doable.

What is going to occur with F1 2021? Information and rumours

We’ll preserve you posted all through the season with the most recent information and rumours concerning the 2021 season. For now, the season is anticipated to begin as standard in February with 18 races on the billing and a number of extra to be introduced.

As for drivers, Sebastian Vettel will depart Ferrari to get replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. That opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to change from Renault to McLaren forward of 2021.

There are seemingly to be a lot extra twists and turns earlier than subsequent season comes round, however for now, we will take in the 2020 season in all its modified glory!

