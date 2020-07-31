F1 2020 calendar | How to watch races on TV and full Grand Prix schedule

The 2020 System 1 season has returned in intriguing trend with an unmissable midfield battle growing as a number of groups conflict for the ‘better of the remainder’ honour whereas Lewis Hamilton continues to run riot with Mercedes.
Austria hosted a double-header, then the motion moved to Hungary, now all eyes flip to the UK for the primary of two showdowns at Silverstone, beginning with the British Grand Prix.
Hamilton seems to be untouchable on the prime, however the storm brewing beneath him has sucked in Ferrari, with Purple Bull, Renault and McLaren all jostling for a shot at dislodging the long-lasting Italian aspect.
Max Verstappen has absolutely embraced the position of prime contender now that Ferrari hotshot Charles Leclerc and seasoned veteran Sebastian Vettel have fully fallen off the tempo.
In The Pit Lane with Crofty – Unique British Grand Prix preview
McLaren have loved nice success up to now with Lando Norris having fun with a rip-roaring second season as he continues to battle it out within the midfield.
Rigorous testing procedures are in place to guarantee all groups and crew members stay protected and safe, whereas permitting them to perform their duties all through the course of race weekends.
Nevertheless, barring the empty grandstands, the motion has been each bit as swashbuckling as you may hope for within the opening races with extra to come.
Take a look at every thing you want to know concerning the F1 restart together with full race calendar and TV particulars beneath.
F1 newest information
Nico Hulkenberg is again within the hot-seat this weekend after Racing Level driver Sergio Perez examined optimistic for COVID-19.
The previous Renault man was dropped for 2020, however has been handed an sudden alternative to shine this weekend – and doable subsequent weekend too – with Perez sadly sidelined.
Hulkenberg has 177 begins to his title however is but to report a podium. He will likely be decided to make his mark within the coming days in a bid to safe a extra everlasting return to the game.
F1 2020 calendar
Spherical 4 – British Grand Prix
Date: 31st July – 2nd August
Monitor: Silverstone
Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV / Channel 4
Spherical 5 – 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
Date: seventh – ninth August
Monitor: Silverstone
Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV
Spherical 6 – Spanish Grand Prix
Date: 14th – 16th August
Monitor: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV
Spherical 7 – Belgian Grand Prix
Date: 28th – 30th August
Monitor: Spa
Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV
Spherical 8 – Italian Grand Prix
Date: 4th – sixth September
Monitor: Monza
Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV
Spherical 9 – Tuscan Grand Prix
Date: 11th – 13th September
Monitor: Mugello
Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV
Spherical 10 – Russian Grand Prix
Date: 25th – 27th September
Monitor: Sochi
Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV
Spherical 11 – German Grand Prix
Date: ninth – 11th October
Monitor: Nurburgring
Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV
Spherical 12 – Portuguese Grand Prix
Date: 23rd – 25th October
Monitor: Portimao
Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV
F1 outcomes
Spherical 1 – Austrian Grand Prix
Date: third – fifth July
Monitor: Purple Bull Ring
- VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES)
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
- Lando Norris (McLaren)
Spherical 2 – Styrian Grand Prix
Date: 10th – 12th July
Monitor: Purple Bull Ring
- LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
- Max Verstappen (Purple Bull)
Spherical 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix
Date: 17th – 19th July
Monitor: Hungaroring
- LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
- Max Verstappen (Purple Bull)
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
What about the remainder of the F1 2020 calendar?
By the top of this calendar, 10 races may have taken place as a substitute of the initially deliberate 15.
An additional seven races have been due to be held after sixth September – the date for the Italian Grand Prix – and they will all be anticipated to go forward in some capability, doubtlessly inside the identical timeframe as initially supposed.
Nevertheless, the 10 races confirmed are all based mostly in – or shut to – Europe, making the complicated logistics simpler to navigate than the ultimate stretch of the calendar – a world tour starting from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico.
A lot will rely on whether or not the restart is a clean one, and if it goes off with no hitch, the case will construct for extra races additional afield, by which level the progress of the virus could have hopefully slowed.
System 1 on TV
You possibly can watch each apply, qualifying and race session stay on Sky Sports activities F1.
Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.
One race – the British Grand Prix on 2nd August – will likely be proven stay on Channel 4.
System 1 stay stream on-line
You possibly can watch F1 races with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.
NOW TV will be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be out there by way of BT Sport.
Current Sky Sports activities prospects can stay stream the Grands Prix by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.
Which F1 races have been cancelled?
The record of cancelled F1 races in 2020 are as follows:
- Australian Grand Prix – 15th March
- Bahrain Grand Prix – 22nd March
- Vietnam Grand Prix – fifth April
- Chinese language Grand Prix – 19th April
- Dutch Grand Prix – third Might
- Spanish Grand Prix – 10th Might
- Monaco Grand Prix – 24th Might
- Azerbaijan Grand Prix – seventh June
- Canadian Grand Prix – 14th June
- French Grand Prix – 28th June
- Singapore Grand Prix – 20th September
- Japanese Grand Prix – 11th October
A complete 0f 12 cancelled races would have reduce the calendar down to simply 10 Grands Prix. Nevertheless, with F1 bosses including back-t0-back weekends in Britain and Austria, the overall must be increased than that.
Which F1 drivers will likely be racing?
Mercedes
- Lewis Hamilton – #44
- Valtteri Bottas – #77
Ferrari
- Sebastian Vettel – #5
- Charles Leclerc – #16
Purple Bull
- Alex Albon – #23
- Max Verstappen – #33
McLaren
- Lando Norris – #4
- Carlos Sainz – #55
Renault
- Daniel Ricciardo – #3
- Esteban Ocon – #31
Alphatauri
- Pierre Gasly – #10
- Daniil Kvyat – #26
Racing Level
- Sergio Perez – #11
- Lance Stroll – #18
Alfa Romeo
- Kimi Raikkonen – #7
- Antonio Giovinazzi – #99
Haas
- Romain Grosjean – #8
- Kevin Magnussen – #20
Williams
- George Russell – #63
- Nicholas Latifi – #6
When will the System 1 season finish?
As talked about, groups will hope the season will finish across the identical time as initially anticipated in November.
If logistics can’t be labored out given the coronavirus state of affairs within the months to come, extra races face the potential of cancellation, although it’s extra seemingly they are going to be relocated to guarantee as many races as doable can go forward.
In concept, the season may lengthen additional than anticipated, however organisers will likely be decided to influence subsequent season as little as doable.
What is going to occur with F1 2021? Information and rumours
We’ll preserve you posted all through the season with the most recent information and rumours concerning the 2021 season. For now, the season is anticipated to begin as standard in February with 18 races on the billing and a number of extra to be introduced.
As for drivers, Sebastian Vettel will depart Ferrari to get replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. That opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to change from Renault to McLaren forward of 2021.
There are seemingly to be a lot extra twists and turns earlier than subsequent season comes round, however for now, we will take in the 2020 season in all its modified glory!
