F1 2020 calendar | How to watch races on TV and full Grand Prix schedule

The Components 1 2020 season could also be cruising in the direction of a commanding Lewis Hamilton title victory, however the underlying drama continues to present followers with a variety of sub-plots to put money into.

McLaren and two different groups are separated by simply seven factors within the F1 constructor standings because the midfield battle continues to swing again and forth.

Racing Level made up loads of floor on the weekend as Sergio Perez racked up a strong fourth-place end in Russia, whereas Daniel Riccardo has been driving properly for Renault, pushing his automotive to its limits in latest weeks.

Hamilton continues to dominate the F1 driver standings, whereas Mercedes’ iron grip of the F1 constructor standings stays stronger than ever, however there may be nonetheless a lot to take pleasure in past the principle headlines.

Groups will now take solace with a mini-break earlier than returning to motion on the Nurburgring subsequent day trip.

Try every part you want to know in regards to the F1 restart together with full race calendar and TV particulars under.

F1 2020 calendar on TV

Spherical 11 – Eifel Grand Prix

Date: ninth – eleventh October

Observe: Nurburgring

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 12 – Portuguese Grand Prix

Date: twenty third – twenty fifth October

Observe: Portimao

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 13 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Date: thirtieth October – 1st November

Observe: Imola

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 14 – Turkish Grand Prix

Date: thirteenth – fifteenth November

Observe: Istanbul

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 15 – Bahrain Grand Prix

Date: twenty seventh – twenty ninth November

Observe: Bahrain

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 16 – Sakhir Grand Prix

Date: 4th – sixth December

Observe: Bahrain

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 17 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Date: eleventh – thirteenth December

Observe: Yas Marina

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

F1 outcomes

Spherical 1 – Austrian Grand Prix

Date: third – fifth July

Observe: Pink Bull Ring

VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Lando Norris (McLaren)

Spherical 2 – Styrian Grand Prix

Date: tenth – twelfth July

Observe: Pink Bull Ring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Pink Bull)

Spherical 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: seventeenth – nineteenth July

Observe: Hungaroring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Pink Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Spherical 4 – British Grand Prix

Date: thirty first July – 2nd August

Observe: Silverstone

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Pink Bull) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Spherical 5 – seventieth Anniversary Grand Prix

Date: seventh – ninth August

Observe: Silverstone

MAX VERSTAPPEN (RED BULL) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Spherical 6 – Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 14th – sixteenth August

Observe: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Pink Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Spherical 7 – Belgian Grand Prix

Date: twenty eighth – thirtieth August

Observe: Spa

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Pink Bull)

Spherical 8 – Italian Grand Prix

Date: 4th – sixth September

Observe: Monza

PIERRE GASLY (ALPHATAURI) Carlos Sainz (McLaren) Lance Stroll (Racing Level)

Spherical 9 – Tuscan Grand Prix

Date: eleventh – thirteenth September

Observe: Mugello

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Alex Albon (Pink Bull)

Spherical 10 – Russian Grand Prix

Date: twenty fifth – twenty seventh September

Observe: Sochi

VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Pink Bull) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

What about the remainder of the F1 2020 calendar?

Like all sports activities, the F1 2020 calendar took a lockdown-related battering, with quite a few races cancelled and virtually all remaining Grands Prix rescheduled.

The confirmed races are all primarily based in – or shut to – Europe, making the advanced logistics simpler to navigate than the ultimate stretch of the calendar – a world tour starting from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico.

It has been a comparatively clean journey, albeit advanced, for Components 1, that means the case could construct for extra races additional afield, by which level the progress of the virus could have hopefully slowed.

Components 1 on TV

You may watch each observe, qualifying and race session stay on Sky Sports activities F1.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

One race – the British Grand Prix on 2nd August – can be proven stay on Channel 4.

Components 1 stay stream on-line

You may watch F1 races with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be accessible through BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can stay stream the Grands Prix through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.

Which F1 drivers can be racing?

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton – #44

Valtteri Bottas – #77

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel – #5

Charles Leclerc – #16

Pink Bull

Alex Albon – #23

Max Verstappen – #33

McLaren

Lando Norris – #4

Carlos Sainz – #55

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo – #3

Esteban Ocon – #31

Alphatauri

Pierre Gasly – #10

Daniil Kvyat – #26

Racing Level

Sergio Perez – #11

Lance Stroll – #18

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen – #7

Antonio Giovinazzi – #99

Haas

Romain Grosjean – #8

Kevin Magnussen – #20

Williams

George Russell – #63

Nicholas Latifi – #6

When will the Components 1 season finish?

The ultimate race of the season is about to happen in Abu Dhabi on Sunday thirteenth December.

It will enable an extended low season, greater than sufficient races in 2020 to present a strong championship calendar, whereas additionally minimising danger by not traversing your entire globe in quest of race tracks due to double-headers.

It stays to be seen how the 2021 season will play out, however you possibly can anticipate a extra acquainted calendar now that the height of the disaster seems to have subsided.

What’s going to occur with F1 2021? Information and rumours

We’ll maintain you posted all through the season with the most recent information and rumours in regards to the 2021 season. For now, the season is predicted to begin as standard in February with 18 races on the billing and a number of extra to be introduced.

As for drivers, Sebastian Vettel will depart Ferrari to get replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. That opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to change from Renault to McLaren forward of 2021.

There are probably to be a lot extra twists and turns earlier than subsequent season comes round, however for now, we are able to take in the 2020 season in all its modified glory!

In case you’re searching for one thing else to watch earlier than and after the drama on the observe, try our TV information.