F1 2020 calendar | How to watch races on TV and full Grand Prix schedule

The Components 1 2020 season could also be cruising in the direction of a commanding Lewis Hamilton title victory, however the underlying drama continues to present followers with a variety of sub-plots to put money into.
McLaren and two different groups are separated by simply seven factors within the F1 constructor standings because the midfield battle continues to swing again and forth.
Racing Level made up loads of floor on the weekend as Sergio Perez racked up a strong fourth-place end in Russia, whereas Daniel Riccardo has been driving properly for Renault, pushing his automotive to its limits in latest weeks.
Hamilton continues to dominate the F1 driver standings, whereas Mercedes’ iron grip of the F1 constructor standings stays stronger than ever, however there may be nonetheless a lot to take pleasure in past the principle headlines.
Groups will now take solace with a mini-break earlier than returning to motion on the Nurburgring subsequent day trip.
Try every part you want to know in regards to the F1 restart together with full race calendar and TV particulars under.
F1 2020 calendar on TV
Spherical 11 – Eifel Grand Prix
Date: ninth – eleventh October
Observe: Nurburgring
Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV
Spherical 12 – Portuguese Grand Prix
Date: twenty third – twenty fifth October
Observe: Portimao
Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV
Spherical 13 – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Date: thirtieth October – 1st November
Observe: Imola
Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV
Spherical 14 – Turkish Grand Prix
Date: thirteenth – fifteenth November
Observe: Istanbul
Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV
Spherical 15 – Bahrain Grand Prix
Date: twenty seventh – twenty ninth November
Observe: Bahrain
Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV
Spherical 16 – Sakhir Grand Prix
Date: 4th – sixth December
Observe: Bahrain
Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV
Spherical 17 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Date: eleventh – thirteenth December
Observe: Yas Marina
Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV
F1 outcomes
Spherical 1 – Austrian Grand Prix
Date: third – fifth July
Observe: Pink Bull Ring
- VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES)
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
- Lando Norris (McLaren)
Spherical 2 – Styrian Grand Prix
Date: tenth – twelfth July
Observe: Pink Bull Ring
- LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
- Max Verstappen (Pink Bull)
Spherical 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix
Date: seventeenth – nineteenth July
Observe: Hungaroring
- LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
- Max Verstappen (Pink Bull)
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
Spherical 4 – British Grand Prix
Date: thirty first July – 2nd August
Observe: Silverstone
- LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
- Max Verstappen (Pink Bull)
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
Spherical 5 – seventieth Anniversary Grand Prix
Date: seventh – ninth August
Observe: Silverstone
- MAX VERSTAPPEN (RED BULL)
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
Spherical 6 – Spanish Grand Prix
Date: 14th – sixteenth August
Observe: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
- LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
- Max Verstappen (Pink Bull)
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
Spherical 7 – Belgian Grand Prix
Date: twenty eighth – thirtieth August
Observe: Spa
- LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
- Max Verstappen (Pink Bull)
Spherical 8 – Italian Grand Prix
Date: 4th – sixth September
Observe: Monza
- PIERRE GASLY (ALPHATAURI)
- Carlos Sainz (McLaren)
- Lance Stroll (Racing Level)
Spherical 9 – Tuscan Grand Prix
Date: eleventh – thirteenth September
Observe: Mugello
- LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
- Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
- Alex Albon (Pink Bull)
Spherical 10 – Russian Grand Prix
Date: twenty fifth – twenty seventh September
Observe: Sochi
- VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES)
- Max Verstappen (Pink Bull)
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
What about the remainder of the F1 2020 calendar?
Like all sports activities, the F1 2020 calendar took a lockdown-related battering, with quite a few races cancelled and virtually all remaining Grands Prix rescheduled.
The confirmed races are all primarily based in – or shut to – Europe, making the advanced logistics simpler to navigate than the ultimate stretch of the calendar – a world tour starting from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico.
It has been a comparatively clean journey, albeit advanced, for Components 1, that means the case could construct for extra races additional afield, by which level the progress of the virus could have hopefully slowed.
Components 1 on TV
You may watch each observe, qualifying and race session stay on Sky Sports activities F1.
Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.
One race – the British Grand Prix on 2nd August – can be proven stay on Channel 4.
Components 1 stay stream on-line
You may watch F1 races with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.
NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can also be accessible through BT Sport.
Present Sky Sports activities clients can stay stream the Grands Prix through the Sky Go app on a wide range of units.
Which F1 drivers can be racing?
Mercedes
- Lewis Hamilton – #44
- Valtteri Bottas – #77
Ferrari
- Sebastian Vettel – #5
- Charles Leclerc – #16
Pink Bull
- Alex Albon – #23
- Max Verstappen – #33
McLaren
- Lando Norris – #4
- Carlos Sainz – #55
Renault
- Daniel Ricciardo – #3
- Esteban Ocon – #31
Alphatauri
- Pierre Gasly – #10
- Daniil Kvyat – #26
Racing Level
- Sergio Perez – #11
- Lance Stroll – #18
Alfa Romeo
- Kimi Raikkonen – #7
- Antonio Giovinazzi – #99
Haas
- Romain Grosjean – #8
- Kevin Magnussen – #20
Williams
- George Russell – #63
- Nicholas Latifi – #6
When will the Components 1 season finish?
The ultimate race of the season is about to happen in Abu Dhabi on Sunday thirteenth December.
It will enable an extended low season, greater than sufficient races in 2020 to present a strong championship calendar, whereas additionally minimising danger by not traversing your entire globe in quest of race tracks due to double-headers.
It stays to be seen how the 2021 season will play out, however you possibly can anticipate a extra acquainted calendar now that the height of the disaster seems to have subsided.
What’s going to occur with F1 2021? Information and rumours
We’ll maintain you posted all through the season with the most recent information and rumours in regards to the 2021 season. For now, the season is predicted to begin as standard in February with 18 races on the billing and a number of extra to be introduced.
As for drivers, Sebastian Vettel will depart Ferrari to get replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. That opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to change from Renault to McLaren forward of 2021.
There are probably to be a lot extra twists and turns earlier than subsequent season comes round, however for now, we are able to take in the 2020 season in all its modified glory!
