F1 2020 calendar | How to watch races on TV and full Grand Prix schedule

The 2020 Components 1 season is popping heads within the opening levels with some outlandish drama already occurring after simply 4 races of the brand new marketing campaign.

No higher drama may very well be discovered than within the closing laps of the British Grand Prix because the entrance left tyre of a minimum of three frontrunners punctured, together with that of Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas screeched out of rivalry for the rostrum, however Hamilton clung on for the ultimate few turns with Purple Bull hotshot Max Verstappen quickly closing in.

It was the primary of two races at Silverstone with the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix arising this weekend.

Hamilton seems untouchable on the high, however the storm brewing beneath him has sucked in Ferrari, with Purple Bull, Renault and McLaren all jostling for a shot at dislodging the enduring Italian aspect.

Verstappen has absolutely embraced the function of high contender now that seasoned veteran Sebastian Vettel has utterly fallen off the tempo with Ferrari in a large number.

SOON: In The Pit Lane with Crofty – Unique 70th Anniversary Grand Prix preview

McLaren have loved nice success up to now with Lando Norris having fun with a rip-roaring second season as he continues to battle it out within the upper-midfield ranks.

Rigorous testing procedures are in place to guarantee all groups and crew members stay protected and safe, whereas permitting them to perform their duties all through the course of race weekends.

Nevertheless, barring the empty grandstands, the motion has been each bit as swashbuckling as you may hope for within the opening races with extra to come.

Try all the pieces you want to know in regards to the F1 restart together with full race calendar and TV particulars beneath.

F1 newest information

Nico Hulkenberg will get a second shot at racing within the hot-seat this weekend after his massive probability to shine was cruelly denied at Silverstone.

The previous Renault man stepped up after Racing Level driver Sergio Perez examined optimistic for COVID-19 however regardless of a robust qualifying show, technical points meant he couldn’t begin the race on Sunday.

Nevertheless, due to Perez remaining in isolation, Hulkenberg will race within the 70th Anniversay Grand Prix, additionally at Silverstone.

It wasn’t an all-bad day for Hulkenberg although after catching the attention of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff: “What he delivered on Friday was actually stable. And in addition on Saturday inside expectations.

“I feel he bought it very properly. When you’ve got not been within the automotive for 9 months, it’s a very stable efficiency.

“I’m sorry he didn’t drive. He is an effective candidate anyway. A German driver can all the time be an fascinating concept. Additionally as a reserve driver. However I feel we must always simply have a look at the state of affairs around the globe. What do we would like to obtain subsequent yr with our driver line-up?”

Hulkenberg has 177 begins to his title however is but to file a podium. He can be decided to make his mark within the coming days in a bid to safe a extra everlasting return to the game.

F1 2020 calendar

Spherical 5 – 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Date: seventh – ninth August

Observe: Silverstone

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 6 – Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 14th – 16th August

Observe: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 7 – Belgian Grand Prix

Date: 28th – 30th August

Observe: Spa

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 8 – Italian Grand Prix

Date: 4th – sixth September

Observe: Monza

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 9 – Tuscan Grand Prix

Date: 11th – 13th September

Observe: Mugello

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 10 – Russian Grand Prix

Date: 25th – 27th September

Observe: Sochi

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 11 – German Grand Prix

Date: ninth – 11th October

Observe: Nurburgring

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 12 – Portuguese Grand Prix

Date: 23rd – 25th October

Observe: Portimao

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

F1 outcomes

Spherical 1 – Austrian Grand Prix

Date: third – fifth July

Observe: Purple Bull Ring

VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Lando Norris (McLaren)

Spherical 2 – Styrian Grand Prix

Date: 10th – 12th July

Observe: Purple Bull Ring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull)

Spherical 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: 17th – 19th July

Observe: Hungaroring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Spherical 4 – British Grand Prix

Date: 31st July – 2nd August

Observe: Silverstone

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Purple Bull) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

What about the remainder of the F1 2020 calendar?

Like all sports activities, the F1 2020 calendar took a lockdown-related battering, with quite a few races cancelled and virtually all remaining Grands Prix rescheduled.

The confirmed races are all primarily based in – or shut to – Europe, making the advanced logistics simpler to navigate than the ultimate stretch of the calendar – a world tour starting from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico.

It has been a comparatively easy trip, albeit advanced, for Components 1, that means the case might construct for extra races additional afield, by which level the progress of the virus might have hopefully slowed.

Components 1 on TV

You’ll be able to watch each observe, qualifying and race session dwell on Sky Sports activities F1.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

One race – the British Grand Prix on 2nd August – can be proven dwell on Channel 4.

Components 1 dwell stream on-line

You’ll be able to watch F1 races with a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be out there through BT Sport.

Current Sky Sports activities clients can dwell stream the Grands Prix through the Sky Go app on a wide range of gadgets.

Which F1 races have been cancelled?

The listing of cancelled F1 races in 2020 are as follows:

Australian Grand Prix – 15th March

– 15th March Bahrain Grand Prix – 22nd March

– 22nd March Vietnam Grand Prix – fifth April

– fifth April Chinese language Grand Prix – 19th April

– 19th April Dutch Grand Prix – third Might

– third Might Spanish Grand Prix – 10th Might

– 10th Might Monaco Grand Prix – 24th Might

– 24th Might Azerbaijan Grand Prix – seventh June

– seventh June Canadian Grand Prix – 14th June

– 14th June French Grand Prix – 28th June

– 28th June Singapore Grand Prix – 20th September

– 20th September Japanese Grand Prix – 11th October

A complete 0f 12 cancelled races would have lower the calendar down to simply 10 Grands Prix. Nevertheless, with F1 bosses including back-t0-back weekends in Britain and Austria, the overall must be greater than that.

Which F1 drivers can be racing?

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton – #44

Valtteri Bottas – #77

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel – #5

Charles Leclerc – #16

Purple Bull

Alex Albon – #23

Max Verstappen – #33

McLaren

Lando Norris – #4

Carlos Sainz – #55

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo – #3

Esteban Ocon – #31

Alphatauri

Pierre Gasly – #10

Daniil Kvyat – #26

Racing Level

Sergio Perez – #11

Lance Stroll – #18

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen – #7

Antonio Giovinazzi – #99

Haas

Romain Grosjean – #8

Kevin Magnussen – #20

Williams

George Russell – #63

Nicholas Latifi – #6

When will the Components 1 season finish?

As talked about, groups will hope the season will finish across the similar time as initially anticipated in November.

If logistics can’t be labored out given the coronavirus state of affairs within the months to come, extra races face the potential of cancellation, although it’s extra possible they are going to be relocated to guarantee as many races as attainable can go forward.

In principle, the season might prolong additional than anticipated, however organisers can be decided to impression subsequent season as little as attainable.

What is going to occur with F1 2021? Information and rumours

We’ll preserve you posted all through the season with the newest information and rumours in regards to the 2021 season. For now, the season is predicted to begin as traditional in February with 18 races on the billing and a number of extra to be introduced.

As for drivers, Sebastian Vettel will go away Ferrari to get replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. That opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to swap from Renault to McLaren forward of 2021.

There are possible to be lots extra twists and turns earlier than subsequent season comes round, however for now, we will absorb the 2020 season in all its modified glory!

In the event you’re on the lookout for one thing else to watch earlier than and after the drama on the monitor, take a look at our TV information.