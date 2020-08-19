F1 2020 calendar | How to watch races on TV and full Grand Prix schedule

Method 1 has reached the tip of its second triple-header of races and consideration will quickly flip to Belgium.

Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton is surging forward within the driver standings after one other drive in cruise management, this time within the Spanish Grand Prix.

Nevertheless it hasn’t all been plain crusing for Mercedes this season with Valtteri Bottas struggling to include Crimson Bull famous person Max Verstappen.

Verstappen has usually break up the Mercedes vehicles and even managed to win the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, a transparent signal of his driving capabilities.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Sky Sports activities Month Cross simply £25 a month for two months

The motion strikes over to Belgium subsequent with Hamilton hoping for an additional informal victory, although the type of Verstappen might be trigger for concern.

When it comes to the constructor standings, Mercedes are working away on the high, however Crimson Bull, Racing Level and McLaren have dislodged Ferrari and are all concerned in a terrific midfield battle.

McLaren have loved nice success to this point with Lando Norris having fun with a rip-roaring begin to his second season, although he has been muted in latest races.

Rigorous testing procedures are in place to guarantee all groups and crew members stay protected and safe, whereas permitting them to perform their duties all through the course of race weekends.

Nevertheless, barring the empty grandstands, the motion has been each bit as swashbuckling as you possibly can hope for within the opening races with extra to come.

Try every thing you want to know in regards to the F1 restart together with full race calendar and TV particulars under.

F1 newest information

Ferrari might change the chassis on their automobile to swimsuit Sebastian Vettel if issues persist.

The veteran former world champion has struggled to this point in 2020 citing points with the automobile however being unable t0 pin down what the foundation of the issue is.

Group boss Mattia Binotto is open to recommendations as they search to navigate a path by the tough interval.

He mentioned: “I believe we’re open whether it is one thing which will assist. Why not? I believe no matter we are able to do to assistance is essential for us, for Sebastian, and I believe from a workforce viewpoint and a driver viewpoint, to attempt to make higher within the subsequent races.

“It is vital, so open to do it. I’ll go away it to the motive force and the workforce to focus on and resolve.”

F1 2020 calendar

Spherical 7 – Belgian Grand Prix

Date: 28th – 30th August

Monitor: Spa

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 8 – Italian Grand Prix

Date: 4th – sixth September

Monitor: Monza

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 9 – Tuscan Grand Prix

Date: 11th – 13th September

Monitor: Mugello

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 10 – Russian Grand Prix

Date: 25th – 27th September

Monitor: Sochi

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 11 – German Grand Prix

Date: ninth – 11th October

Monitor: Nurburgring

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

Spherical 12 – Portuguese Grand Prix

Date: 23rd – 25th October

Monitor: Portimao

Watch on Sky Sports activities F1 / NOW TV

F1 outcomes

Spherical 1 – Austrian Grand Prix

Date: third – fifth July

Monitor: Crimson Bull Ring

VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Lando Norris (McLaren)

Spherical 2 – Styrian Grand Prix

Date: 10th – 12th July

Monitor: Crimson Bull Ring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Crimson Bull)

Spherical 3 – Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: 17th – 19th July

Monitor: Hungaroring

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Crimson Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Spherical 4 – British Grand Prix

Date: 31st July – 2nd August

Monitor: Silverstone

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Crimson Bull) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Spherical 5 – 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Date: seventh – ninth August

Monitor: Silverstone

MAX VERSTAPPEN (RED BULL) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Spherical 6 – Spanish Grand Prix

Date: 14th – 16th August

Monitor: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES) Max Verstappen (Crimson Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

What about the remainder of the F1 2020 calendar?

Like all sports activities, the F1 2020 calendar took a lockdown-related battering, with quite a few races cancelled and nearly all remaining Grands Prix rescheduled.

The confirmed races are all based mostly in – or shut to – Europe, making the advanced logistics simpler to navigate than the ultimate stretch of the calendar – a world tour starting from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico.

It has been a comparatively easy trip, albeit advanced, for Method 1, which means the case could construct for extra races additional afield, by which level the progress of the virus could have hopefully slowed.

Method 1 on TV

You’ll be able to watch each observe, qualifying and race session reside on Sky Sports activities F1.

Sky clients can add particular person channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

One race – the British Grand Prix on 2nd August – shall be proven reside on Channel 4.

Method 1 reside stream on-line

You’ll be able to watch F1 races with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing up to a contract.

NOW TV may be streamed by a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles. NOW TV can be obtainable by way of BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities clients can reside stream the Grands Prix by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Which F1 races have been cancelled?

The listing of cancelled F1 races in 2020 are as follows:

Australian Grand Prix – 15th March

– 15th March Bahrain Grand Prix – 22nd March

– 22nd March Vietnam Grand Prix – fifth April

– fifth April Chinese language Grand Prix – 19th April

– 19th April Dutch Grand Prix – third Could

– third Could Spanish Grand Prix – 10th Could

– 10th Could Monaco Grand Prix – 24th Could

– 24th Could Azerbaijan Grand Prix – seventh June

– seventh June Canadian Grand Prix – 14th June

– 14th June French Grand Prix – 28th June

– 28th June Singapore Grand Prix – 20th September

– 20th September Japanese Grand Prix – 11th October

A complete 0f 12 cancelled races would have lower the calendar down to simply 10 Grands Prix. Nevertheless, with F1 bosses including back-t0-back weekends in Britain and Austria, the full must be increased than that.

Which F1 drivers shall be racing?

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton – #44

Valtteri Bottas – #77

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel – #5

Charles Leclerc – #16

Crimson Bull

Alex Albon – #23

Max Verstappen – #33

McLaren

Lando Norris – #4

Carlos Sainz – #55

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo – #3

Esteban Ocon – #31

Alphatauri

Pierre Gasly – #10

Daniil Kvyat – #26

Racing Level

Sergio Perez – #11

Lance Stroll – #18

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen – #7

Antonio Giovinazzi – #99

Haas

Romain Grosjean – #8

Kevin Magnussen – #20

Williams

George Russell – #63

Nicholas Latifi – #6

When will the Method 1 season finish?

As talked about, groups will hope the season will finish across the similar time as initially anticipated in November.

If logistics can’t be labored out given the coronavirus state of affairs within the months to come, extra races face the potential of cancellation, although it’s extra doubtless they are going to be relocated to guarantee as many races as doable can go forward.

In principle, the season might lengthen additional than anticipated, however organisers shall be decided to affect subsequent season as little as doable.

What’s going to occur with F1 2021? Information and rumours

We’ll hold you posted all through the season with the most recent information and rumours in regards to the 2021 season. For now, the season is predicted to begin as typical in February with 18 races on the billing and a number of extra to be introduced.

As for drivers, Sebastian Vettel will go away Ferrari to get replaced by Carlos Sainz Jr. That opened the door for Daniel Ricciardo to swap from Renault to McLaren forward of 2021.

There are doubtless to be lots extra twists and turns earlier than subsequent season comes round, however for now, we are able to absorb the 2020 season in all its modified glory!

When you’re on the lookout for one thing else to watch earlier than and after the drama on the monitor, take a look at our TV information.